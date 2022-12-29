Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
MacArthur Goes Back to Back at Prairie Farms Classic
Decatur MacArthur picked up the 57-53 win over Quincy in the Prairie Farms Classic championship game on Friday night after eliminating a 12-point first quarter deficit. Kris Walker finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds; Azarion Richardson led all scorers with 19 points.
channel1450.com
Bluejays Hold Off Dee Mack For Second Riverton Title in Three Tournaments
The PORTA Bluejays played in their third straight Riverton Holiday tournament title game on Thursday night. After winning in 2019 and coming in second last season, the Bluejays had to fend off an 18-0 run from Deer Creek-Mackinaw to take the 54-45 win and take home the trophy.
channel1450.com
East Peoria Survives Double Overtime Against Williamsville to Advance to Championship
East Peoria had a 10 point lead at the end of the third before Williamsville tied it up to force overtime. The Raiders picked up the 64-61 victory in double OT to move onto the Williamsville Holiday Tournament Championship tomorrow at 7 against Prairie Central. The Bullets are back in action in the third place game at 5:30 against Tolono Unity.
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
wmay.com
Christian County Develops New Lead In Search For Missing Man
The Christian County Sheriff’s office has learned new information about a Mt. Auburn man who’s been missing since November… but they still have not located him. 52-year-old Gregory Mendenhall left his mother’s residence on November 1st. Family members say he has autism and they did not know where he was headed. Earlier this week, investigators learned that Mendenhall had recently been a patient at a hospital in Texas, but had since been released. His current location is still unknown.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
newschannel20.com
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS […]
newschannel20.com
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
wmay.com
Aldermen To Vote On Salvation Army Contract To Operate Shelter
Springfield aldermen will vote this week to extend the city’s contract with the Salvation Army to operate a “safety net” shelter for the homeless through December 31, 2023. The city would pay $403,000 for those services. The Salvation Army says for the 12-month period ending in November...
wlds.com
New Waste Removal Contract Goes into Effect Monday in Jacksonville
The new waste removal service contract between GFL and the City of Jacksonville goes into effect on Monday, and officials are updating the public on some frequently asked questions as of late. GFL Environmental has already begun distributing new garbage and recycling carts to Jacksonville residents ahead of the new...
wymg.com
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
wmay.com
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption
The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
wmay.com
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
