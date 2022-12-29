ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

inkfreenews.com

Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw alters Monday trash schedule

WARSAW – City offices in Warsaw will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. As a result, trash normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cheri Ann Kline

Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
WNDU

Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee

WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue

WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year

The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

