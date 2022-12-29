Read full article on original website
Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
Warsaw alters Monday trash schedule
WARSAW – City offices in Warsaw will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. As a result, trash normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday.
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue
WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year
The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
