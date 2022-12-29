ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Celebration of life planned for Mt. Juliet teen

Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee. With the news...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash

More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes first babies of 2023 …. Less than an hour after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day, two adorable new Middle Tennesseans were...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Giving back on New Year's Eve

While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. Big turnout...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville preps for New Year's Eve

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Sign up for the Local On 2 Insider newsletter coming this January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Since their launch on News 2 in September 2022, Local On 2 has had amazing local and national guests, from sharing a one truly inspiring pup’s recovery process, to exploring seasonal releases with local breweries, the week’s top events with radio host Joe Breezy, and of course highlighting great local businesses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA to provide “Tow to Go” service New Year’s weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes first babies of 2023 …. Less...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts

A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal utility’s decision...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy