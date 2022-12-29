Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Celebration of life planned for Mt. Juliet teen
Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee. With the news...
WKRN
Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash
More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes first babies of 2023 …. Less than an hour after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day, two adorable new Middle Tennesseans were...
WKRN
Giving back on New Year's Eve
While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. Big turnout...
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
WKRN
Nashville preps for New Year's Eve
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
WKRN
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
WKRN
Southbound Tequila coming 2023
This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After...
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WKRN
Sign up for the Local On 2 Insider newsletter coming this January
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Since their launch on News 2 in September 2022, Local On 2 has had amazing local and national guests, from sharing a one truly inspiring pup’s recovery process, to exploring seasonal releases with local breweries, the week’s top events with radio host Joe Breezy, and of course highlighting great local businesses.
WKRN
Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year's Eve weekend in Nashville
The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year,...
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
WKRN
Southwest Airlines improves service after issues
AAA to provide “Tow to Go” service New Year’s weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
WKRN
1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes first babies of 2023 …. Less...
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
WKRN
BNA issues statement for airport confrontation
The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal...
WKRN
TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts
A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal utility’s decision...
Comments / 0