Topeka, KS

The year’s top stories on KSNT.com

By Jesse Fray
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s always interesting to take a look at the top 10 local stories that viewers have clicked on most in a year. Here’s a look at the top 10 from 2022.

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka businesses countdown to the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the new year quickly approaching, businesses everywhere are getting ready. One Topeka business welcomed people and their dogs to the celebration. “You know, what’s better than going to drink with your dog?” Happy Basset Manager Opal Bullock said. “So, people like to hang out on the patio and let their dogs […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
TOPEKA, KS
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Celebrating New Years Eve in Kansas’ Little Apple

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – December 31st will be the annual Little Apple New Year’s Eve. With events kicking off at 4 p.m., including an art viewing, a pop up dance group, a live DJ and more, people will have their hands full with New Years fun once the K-State football game is over. “We want […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state fire marshal to retire in 2023

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen is set to retire next year after 11 years of service. The announcement came from the Office of the Governor. Jorgensen will retire in January 2023. He will stay on with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help find someone to take up the role […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Xtreme Bull riding returns to Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Xtreme bull riding returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night for a New Year’s Eve party in Topeka. The PRCA sponsored New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bull riding competition inside Landon Arena saw some of PRCA’s best riders in the country compete against the top bulls from the 10-time Stock Contractor of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

