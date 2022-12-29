Ellen Trout Zoo asking for leftover Christmas trees

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin announced that they are accepting donations of leftover Christmas trees.

According to Ellen Trout Zoo, they are accepting any natural, unaltered and undecorated trees.

To drop off a tree at Ellen Trout Zoo, you can stop by Administration or Admissions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several of the animals at the zoo enjoy the trees, according to Ellen Trout Zoo.

For more information you can call Ellen Trout Zoo at 936-633-0399.



