Lufkin, TX

Ellen Trout Zoo asking for leftover Christmas trees

By Michael Garcia
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfFAw_0jxsoTRo00

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin announced that they are accepting donations of leftover Christmas trees.

Lights for Lions at Caldwell Zoo gives a beacon of hope for lions in the wild

According to Ellen Trout Zoo, they are accepting any natural, unaltered and undecorated trees.

To drop off a tree at Ellen Trout Zoo, you can stop by Administration or Admissions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several of the animals at the zoo enjoy the trees, according to Ellen Trout Zoo.

For more information you can call Ellen Trout Zoo at 936-633-0399.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jxsoTRo00


KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

