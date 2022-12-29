Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia.
What Purdue Interim Coach Brian Brohm Said Ahead of the 2023 Citrus Bowl Against LSU
ORLANDO — Purdue football is set for a matchup against No. 16 LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ABC. Interim coach...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Daniels explains decision to return to LSU for 2023 season
Jayden Daniels excited LSU fans everywhere when he announced he would be returning for another year with the Tigers in 2023. Ahead of Monday’s Citrus Bowl, Daniels discussed that decision with the media. “I took my time on evaluating and gathering information,” Daniels told reporters. “But ultimately, it was...
Jayden Daniels Talks Decision to Return to LSU, Injury Update
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels still has something to prove in the purple and gold. After a year where he saw his game reach new heights, it’s a championship or bust mentality in 2023. The decision to return to Baton Rouge was one he thought long and hard about, but...
Five-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Includes LSU in Final Five Schools
LSU has made 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson’s final five schools, the 2024 prospect announced on Saturday. The Tigers, along with Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Georgia, all have the chance to win the Robinson sweepstakes as he continues locking in on making a decision. Robinson, who is rated the No....
Purdue Assistant Drew Brees Reacts To Facing LSU
Two weeks ago, Purdue announced that program legend Drew Brees would join its coaching staff for the Citrus Bowl. He's listed as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers. Brees reportedly wants to help Purdue's staff as it transitions from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters. Purdue will try to finish...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
LSUSports.net
No. 9 LSU Tips Off New Year At Home Against Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE – No. 9 LSU (13-0, 1-0) will tip off the New Year on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT against Vanderbilt (9-6, 0-1) as the Tigers look to remain undefeated on the season in their first home game of SEC play. “We’re going to get ready for Vanderbilt,”...
hammerandrails.com
Interview with the Enemy - LSU Tigers
When there’s a team that you’ve never played before it’s good to do a little recon mission to try and get some information. That’s why I reached out to the folks over at And The Valley Shook to get some information on our upcoming opponent. We shared questions back and forth, make sure to check out over there when they post my answers, and it didn’t fully seem like they were taking Purdue too seriously. They asked if Brian Brohm will be the 2023 coach if he wins this game. I get it though, Purdue is a small fish compared to the SEC pond they are used to swimming in. Regardless, let’s get to the questions!
ocolly.com
Previewing the OSU Cowboys at the Southern Scuffle
Twenty-two OSU wrestlers are being sent to Chattanooga for the Southern Scuffle. OSU will be one of the most represented teams at the Southern Scuffle this year, which takes place on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. No. 14 OSU will be wrestling with 20 teams across the country such as No. 3 Iowa State and No. 4 Missouri. On the flip side, there are teams like Little Rock and Hofstra in the tournament. So, there’s a good mix of highly-ranked wrestlers that will create some tight matches and some lower-tier wrestlers to build confidence against. Here’s who OSU is bringing to the tournament:
bestofarkansassports.com
Taking Stock of 3 Potential Disturbing Trends from Hogs’ Loss to LSU
Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.
andthevalleyshook.com
2023 Gymnastics In-Depth Team Preview
Before beginning, I would like to apologize for an error I made in the Gym 101 Recap. I called Kamryn Ryan’s same-bar release a Tkatchev when it’s actually a Jaeger. LSU is looking to bounce back from a rough 2022 season that saw the Tigers’ season end in the Raleigh Regional Semifinals before the calendar flipped to April and saw them miss nationals for the first time since 2011. 2022 was a doozy: almost the entire team was banged up around Gym 101, the first meet of the season came close to getting canceled, the next two meets got postponed and later combined into a tri-meet held on the road 40 hours after a home meet, there was a midseason transfer (glossing over a lot with that), and two gymnasts caught norovirus right before they left for Regionals. Luckily, that’s in the past.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt
A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral on Saturday for the T-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. A Michigan fan who was in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was shown on TV twice by ESPN. The fan was wearing a navy blue T-shirt... The post Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
