ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 News KXXV and KRHD

EXPLAINER: What's behind the Southwest Airlines shutdown

By Josh Johns
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTmJe_0jxsoIz300

25 Weather meteorologist Josh Johns explains what's behind the recent meltdown of Southwest Airlines that's left thousands of passengers stranded across the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident

Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
MONTGOMERY, AL
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy