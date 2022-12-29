Read full article on original website
Two County Projects Awarded REDC Funding for Waterfront Revitalization
Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced grant funding for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative aimed at helping communities revitalize their waterfronts. The funding is part of nearly $23 million in grants awarded to 76 communities across the state to promote smart, sustainable and equitable community growth.
wnynewsnow.com
2022 Year In Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — There was a lot to do in 2022. As the pandemic’s grasp lessed, move longtime traditions returned to Jamestown. From laughter filling the streets during the annual comedy festival, to an attack on a world famous author at the Chautauqua Institution, here’s a look back at the year that was.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Food Mart Owners Retire After 44 Years
A couple who co-owned a staple business in Fredonia for more than 40 years has retired. Mark and Sue Stuczynski have been the owners of the Fredonia Food Mart -- formerly known as the Convenient Food Mart -- for 44 years. The Stuczynskis' last day in business was Friday. In a post on his Facebook page, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek said, "Many friendships & marriages have come from working at this store, mine included!!" Essek proclaimed Thursday, December 29th as Convenient Food Mart/Fredonia Food Mart Day in the village.
wesb.com
Wages Rising for UAHS Employees
A special New Year’s present for workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. Upper Allegheny Health System announced today/Friday that it was raising wages for employees at the hospitals and their ancillary facilities. New hires will also be starting at a higher rate. The raise goes...
erienewsnow.com
Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023
As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
erienewsnow.com
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba Police Department honors two longtime police officers
Dave Bentley retires after 44 years, Walt Mackney will be the next county Undersheriff. Statement from Cuba Police: During this holiday season, we could not be more grateful for the men and women of our department who are dedicated to serving this community. Officer Dave Bentley and Officer Walt Mackney are two of those men. Officer Bentley is retiring with 44 years of service and Officer Mackney is leaving our department to become the next Undersheriff of Allegany County. While it is difficult to say farewell, we are happy to celebrate with them and their long careers with us. Bentley was also presented with a retirement badge and ID from Chief Burch.
erienewsnow.com
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
chautauquatoday.com
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
Two men were found dead inside an east Erie apartment on Tuesday evening. The two men, ages 59 and 64, were found dead in an apartment in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the residence. The Erie County Coroner is investigating these deaths. According to the coroner, […]
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
