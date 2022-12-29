ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Carport collapses in West Jordan, heavy snow blamed

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Heavy snow is to blame for the collapse of an aluminum carport on Sunday at an apartment complex near 3375 West and 7800 South. Battalion Chief Jared Price with the West Jordan Fire Department said there were no injuries. The snow caused the roof to collapse onto 14 vehicles.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy