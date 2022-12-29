Read full article on original website
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
The Pallas's cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area's most-searched animal on Google in 2022.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Carport collapses in West Jordan, heavy snow blamed
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Heavy snow is to blame for the collapse of an aluminum carport on Sunday at an apartment complex near 3375 West and 7800 South. Battalion Chief Jared Price with the West Jordan Fire Department said there were no injuries. The snow caused the roof to collapse onto 14 vehicles.
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
Black Rock Mountain Resort receives $48M in funding to build NHL-sized hockey arena, event center
HEBER CITY, Utah — After closing on $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing, Black Rock Mountain Resort is slated to build a new hockey arena and […]
Semi-truck slides off westbound I-80, is hit by train near mile marker 176
PARK CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle slid off westbound I-80 and was hit by a train near mile marker 176 on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-truck went off the roadway and stopped on the train tracks.
One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
