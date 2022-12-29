ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
CBS Philly

Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
NBC Sports

Commanders eliminated from playoff contention

The Washington Commanders' 2022 campaign will end next week at home against Dallas. Following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns and victories by the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the Commanders were officially eliminated from postseason contention for a second straight season. Washington (7-8-1) entered Week 17 in control...
New York Post

John Mara ‘not as miserable’, no longer receiving insults amid Giants success

The thrill is back. And the insults are gone. John Mara no longer has to hear what had disturbed him so often surrounding his presence the last half-decade. The Giants co-owner has received different treatment from fans this season during his normal walk back to his car in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium following games. The team’s first playoff berth since 2016 — which the Giants clinched with their 38-10 rout of the Colts on Sunday — will bring those changes, and silence so many of those critiques that had followed him on that walk. see also John...
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz provides no spark as Commanders collapse against Cleveland

LANDOVER, Md. -- Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz because the Commanders offense needed a spark. Well, that didn't happen. Washington lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon in a virtual must-win game and was able to muster only 260 total yards of offense. Ironically, that's Washington lowest offensive total since since Wentz's last start, a 12-7 win in Chicago where the team logged 210 total offensive yards. It wasn't close to good enough.
NBC Sports

Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring

Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...

