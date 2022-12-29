On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Jeanmarie (Tina) Bates-Jiminez passed away in Susanville, CA. She was born on April 19, 1957, to Melburn and Annabelle Summers Bates in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes and a descendant of the Tututni and Ko-Kwel coastal people. Tina attended Chiloquin’s School and was a part of the Panther’s 1975 Graduating Class. She graduated from cosmetology school in Klamath Falls, attended Lassen Community College and later graduated as a barber from Portland Beauty School.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO