SALEM, Ore. – Friday, Representative-Elect Emily McIntire (R-District 56) announced her placement on the following committees for the upcoming 82nd Legislative Session:. “Education is what initially sparked my interest in running for the state legislature. Despite record funding for our public education system, student achievement rates continually lag behind the national average. I believe our children deserve better,” said Representative-Elect McIntire. “I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the table. I hope to work collaboratively with my fellow committee members, taking a hard look at where we are in education and what our goals should be.”

OREGON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO