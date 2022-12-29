ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023

DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
NFL Players Had To Quiet Crowd For Embarrassing Reason

It wasn't the best look for Washington Commanders fans on Sunday. Per NBCS' Pete Hailey, Washington players had to quiet the crowd as they chanted for Taylor Heinicke to come in while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was down with an injury. Fans replied to Hailey's report out of Landover on...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Ron Rivera Update

Apparently everyone knew Washington's situation this weekend except for their head coach. According to NBC Sports' Pete Hailey, "Ron Rivera just learned that the Commanders could be eliminated today." The NFL world reacted to the admission on social media. "Fireable. Honestly," replied Andreas Wiseman. "Awful, awful lack of prep." "LOL...
Look: NFL Team's New Mascot Is Going Viral Sunday

The Washington Commanders got a new name a little less than one year ago; today, they unveiled a fresh mascot. Washington's new mascot is named Major Tuddy. The pig-like creature is an ode to the "Hogs," the franchise's iconic offensive line group from the 1980s and 1990s, when they won four Super Bowls.
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday

It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
NFL World Reacts To The Commanders' New Mascot

The Washington Commanders chose to carry on some of its former franchise's history with the addition of their new mascot, Major Tuddy. The mascot is an obvious nod to "The Hogs" who defined the team during its most successful years under Joe Gibbs. Here was the Commanders' announcement on Sunday:
Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today. Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"
NFL World Reacts To Commanders Being Eliminated

Well, Ron Rivera definitely knows that his team is eliminated now. Rivera, the head coach of the Washington Commanders, made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he didn't know that a win by the Green Bay Packers would eliminate the Commanders. His worst fear came to life as the Packers smacked...
First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play

Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
