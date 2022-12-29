ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After much anticipation, New York has finally launched its legal marijuana market. But, you won’t see legal sales like this happening anytime soon in much of Upstate New York. A federal lawsuit has blocked the state from handing out licenses for legal dispensaries in the Finger Lakes region, Central New York, Western New York, the Mid-Hudson region, or Brooklyn, for the time being.

