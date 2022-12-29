Read full article on original website
Pele's 100-year-old mother is 'unaware' the Brazil football legend has died, his sister claims
Celeste, who has just turned 100 and is looked after by daughter Maria Lucia do Nascimento, has not been told about her son's death. Pele celebrated her recent birthday in a post online.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
Pele the brilliant and beloved icon who never had a bad word for anyone… except, perhaps, Diego Maradona
A LONG-RUNNING spat with Diego Maradona, ham acting in Escape to Victory and even adverts for Viagra. Ask anyone under the age of 50 what they actually remember about Pele and these are the likely themes. Not that we weren’t fully aware of his majesty as a player. Anybody...
Ronaldo signs record-breaking deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
He’s actually doing it. Cristiano Ronaldo forced himself out of Manchester United — the club that raised him in the mid-to-late 2000s — as the 2022 World Cup got underway. He famously played for Portugal in its run to the quarterfinals as a free agent, a man without a club, as rumors grew regarding a potential pairing with a Saudi Arabian club for a record purse The deal with the club in question, Al Nassr, was made official on Friday. “History in the making,” the club’s English-tweeting account shared. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve...
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
Former TNA Impact Wrestling Sports Broadcaster Don West Dead at 59: 'Years of Great Moments'
The sports media personality announced in January that his cancer had returned just months after he had gone into remission Former TNA Impact Wrestling commentator and radio personality Don West has died. He was 59. His death was confirmed on the wrestling promotion's Twitter account on Friday. "IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with....
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Message From Paul Whelan's Brother
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Paul Whelan's twin brother David had a message for the White House. He admitted it was difficult to see both U.S. Marine Trevor Reed and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home from Russia before Paul. As the years have gone on, David admitted it's difficult to "keep up your optimism" that Paul will ever come home.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Lionel Messi fan who had the player's name tattooed on his FACE regrets decision to get it done
Colombian influencer Mike Jambs inked the word Messi on his forehead, three stars on one of his cheeks for each of the World Cups Argentina has won and D10S on the other.
Sports World Reacts To Longtime Wrestling Announcer's Death
The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend. Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59. He passed away following a tough battle with cancer. The sports world is mourning his death this...
