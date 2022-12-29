ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59

A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
New York Post

Ronaldo signs record-breaking deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

He’s actually doing it. Cristiano Ronaldo forced himself out of Manchester United — the club that raised him in the mid-to-late 2000s — as the 2022 World Cup got underway. He famously played for Portugal in its run to the quarterfinals as a free agent, a man without a club, as rumors grew regarding a potential pairing with a Saudi Arabian club for a record purse The deal with the club in question, Al Nassr, was made official on Friday. “History in the making,” the club’s English-tweeting account shared. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
People

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Sports Broadcaster Don West Dead at 59: 'Years of Great Moments'

The sports media personality announced in January that his cancer had returned just months after he had gone into remission Former TNA Impact Wrestling commentator and radio personality Don West has died. He was 59. His death was confirmed on the wrestling promotion's Twitter account on Friday. "IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with....
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Message From Paul Whelan's Brother

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Paul Whelan's twin brother David had a message for the White House. He admitted it was difficult to see both U.S. Marine Trevor Reed and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home from Russia before Paul. As the years have gone on, David admitted it's difficult to "keep up your optimism" that Paul will ever come home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Longtime Wrestling Announcer's Death

The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend. Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59. He passed away following a tough battle with cancer.
The Spun

