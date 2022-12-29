He’s actually doing it. Cristiano Ronaldo forced himself out of Manchester United — the club that raised him in the mid-to-late 2000s — as the 2022 World Cup got underway. He famously played for Portugal in its run to the quarterfinals as a free agent, a man without a club, as rumors grew regarding a potential pairing with a Saudi Arabian club for a record purse The deal with the club in question, Al Nassr, was made official on Friday. “History in the making,” the club’s English-tweeting account shared. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve...

