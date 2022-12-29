ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Pele -- Who said what

By Timothy A. CLARY, -, Pirate IRWIN, JOEDSON ALVES, PATRICK KOVARIK, STAFF
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJbHj_0jxsn95Y00
Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nacimento, known as Pele, lit up the sport on the pitch like perhaps no other player here AFP Sports picks out quotes by him and about him by those who played with him against him or came after him /AFP

Brazilian football legend Pele, who died on Thursday at the age of 82, is widely considered the greatest footballer of all time.

AFP Sport picks out his best quotes and quotes about him:

Pele

"People argue between Pele or Maradona. Di Stefano is the best, much more complete."

-â Pele shuts down the eternal debate on who is the greatest by anointing Maradona's fellow Argentinian and Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano in 2009.

"I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint."

-- Pele to Fifa.com

"Every kid around the world who plays soccer wants to be Pele. I have a great responsibility to show them not just how to be like a soccer player, but how to be like a man."

-- Pele to Sports Illustrated in 1999 on the extra burden of fame.

"I think it was very similar. The emotion was almost the same. When Brazil lost, it looked like something died, the country diedâthe same as what happened with Kennedy. I was 9 years old. It was the first time I saw my father crying."

-- Pele in 2014 on Brazil's defeat in the 1950 World Cup final

"A penalty is a cowardly way to score."

-â Pele in 'Pele: The Autobiography'.

"Everything on earth is a game. A passing thing. We all end up dead. We all end up the same, don't we?"

-- Pele in 1977.

"When he did this, blood came from the dead man's mouth. The doctor dropped the arm and I turned around to be sick. For a long time I would wake up at night, screaming."

-- Pele to GQ in 2012 on the turning point when he came across a dead glider pilot which ended his dreams of being a pilot himself.

"I have scored more than a thousand goals in my life and the thing people always talk to me about is the one I didn't score."

-- Pele on the extraordinary save by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks in their 1970 World Cup match.

"Everything good, it is Pele who does it. The bad is (my given name) Edson."

-- Pele to Time Magazine in 2014 on why he referred to himself as Pele.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFHBc_0jxsn95Y00
Pele the footballer is immortal he said but one day people must acknowledge that Edson the human will die /CENTRAL PRESS/AFP

"Pele doesn't die. Pele will never die. Pele is going to go on for ever. But Edson is a normal person who is going to die one day, and the people forget that."

-- Pele on football immortality and human mortality to The Guardian 2003

What they said about Pele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4naA_0jxsn95Y00
Pele (L) was all instinct as a player which puts him ahead of Lionel Messi as the greatest ever player according to German legend Franz Beckenbauer (R) /AFP

"The best ever is Pele. He is just ahead of Messi. I've never seen a player like Pele. I played with him at the New York Cosmos and you would give him the ball and just not see him again because he was too fast. Pele was all instinct."

-- Franz Beckenbauer.

"Pele represented everything in soccer because of what he did on the pitch."

-- Mario Zagallo, a team-mate of Pele's in the 1958 and 1962 World Cup winning sides and who coached the magical team including Pele that won the 1970 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIdgf_0jxsn95Y00
Rock star meets Beethoven -- Late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona (L) said he was a mix of Ron Wood Keith Richards and Bono in a put down of Pele (R) remarking he was to football what Beethoven was to classical music /AFP

"Pele has said he's the Beethoven of football. I've never heard any Beethoven music in a match so, as I've told you before, anytime he takes the wrong pill he comes up with a crazy statement."

-- Diego Maradona in 2012, adding he was the "rock star" of football.

"An artist in my eyes is someone who can lighten up a dark room. I have never and will never find difference between the pass from Pele to Carlos Alberto in the final of the World Cup in 1970 and the poetry of the young Rimbaud. There is in each of these human manifestations an expression of beauty which touches us and gives us a feeling of eternity."

-- French star Eric Cantona.

"Pele was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."

-- Dutch master Johan Cruyff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14j6HC_0jxsn95Y00
Pele (L) quickly disabused Tarcisio Burgnich (R) of him being just an ordinary human as the Italian defender found out after being told to mark him at the 1970 World Cup final which Brazil won 4-1 /AFP

"I told myself before the game, he's made of skin and bones just like everyone else -â but I was wrong."

-- Italy defender Tarcisio Burgnich who was assigned the task of marking Pele in the 1970 World Cup final. He was booked in the 27th minute as Brazil went on to win 4-1 with Pele scoring one of the goals.

"I can still picture him in Studio 54, a blonde on each arm, looking like a Roman emperor reclining on a gilded divan with toga-clad damsels feeding him grapes. We were working on the memoir at the time. Our eyes met and he said: 'Not for the book, my friend, not for the book'."

-- Journalist David Hirshey who broke the story of Pele joining the New York Cosmos and along with Pele wrote the memoir 'Pele's New World'.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
BBC

Pele: Premier League and EFL players to wear black armbands to honour footballing great

Premier League and English Football League clubs are set to wear black armbands and hold a minute's applause to honour Brazil football legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup winner Pele...
BBC

WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?

Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
The Independent

Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
NewsOne

How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports

Pelé was not only skillful, he also brought great joy to innumerable people across the world, over a period of decades. For all of us, even those with just the slightest interest in soccer, we will never forget him. The post How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports appeared first on NewsOne.
game-news24.com

Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner

When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Associated Press

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port city he...
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy