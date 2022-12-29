Michigan QB JJ McCarthy explains how Ryan Day motivated him

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has had an outstanding sophomore season, and Wolverines fans may want to thank one of their most hated rivals for that.

McCarthy was a guest on a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the appearance, he revealed how he was strongly interested in attending Ohio State two years ago. The Buckeyes decided to go in a different direction once Urban Meyer stepped down and Ryan Day took over. McCarthy says that served as a big source of motivation for him.

“Urban Meyer left, and he was the guy recruiting me,” McCarthy recalled, as transcribed by Grant Hughes of 247 Sports . “After he left, it was coach Day’s show. Coach Day wanted to go a different route at the quarterback position for the 2021 class. I respect him for his decision, but that was something that jumpstarted a little fire in me.”

McCarthy, who grew up a Buckeyes fan in Illinois, said he visited Michigan shortly after he was informed that Ohio State was no longer interested in him. That’s when Jim Harbaugh made a significant impression on him and “showed nothing but love.”

“As things went on in recruiting and I got to see both schools, I was like, ‘You know what? After actually being here in both places, (Michigan) is the place to be,'” McCarthy told Eisen. “It was just that intrinsic feeling that I felt when I was here. It was almost meant to be for me to be here.”

There is no telling whether McCarthy would have become a starter at Ohio State. What we do know is that he has thrown for 2,376 yards, 20 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions this season. He has been a perfect fit in Harbaugh’s offense.

He may have grown up an Ohio State fan, but McCarthy showed earlier this year that his allegiance to the Buckeyes is gone . Day is part of the reason for that.

