Michigan QB JJ McCarthy explains how Ryan Day motivated him

By Steve DelVecchio
 3 days ago
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has had an outstanding sophomore season, and Wolverines fans may want to thank one of their most hated rivals for that.

McCarthy was a guest on a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the appearance, he revealed how he was strongly interested in attending Ohio State two years ago. The Buckeyes decided to go in a different direction once Urban Meyer stepped down and Ryan Day took over. McCarthy says that served as a big source of motivation for him.

“Urban Meyer left, and he was the guy recruiting me,” McCarthy recalled, as transcribed by Grant Hughes of 247 Sports . “After he left, it was coach Day’s show. Coach Day wanted to go a different route at the quarterback position for the 2021 class. I respect him for his decision, but that was something that jumpstarted a little fire in me.”

McCarthy, who grew up a Buckeyes fan in Illinois, said he visited Michigan shortly after he was informed that Ohio State was no longer interested in him. That’s when Jim Harbaugh made a significant impression on him and “showed nothing but love.”

“As things went on in recruiting and I got to see both schools, I was like, ‘You know what? After actually being here in both places, (Michigan) is the place to be,'” McCarthy told Eisen. “It was just that intrinsic feeling that I felt when I was here. It was almost meant to be for me to be here.”

There is no telling whether McCarthy would have become a starter at Ohio State. What we do know is that he has thrown for 2,376 yards, 20 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions this season. He has been a perfect fit in Harbaugh’s offense.

He may have grown up an Ohio State fan, but McCarthy showed earlier this year that his allegiance to the Buckeyes is gone . Day is part of the reason for that.

