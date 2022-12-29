ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Survey: More mental health spending a social plus for Ohio

By By J.D. Davidson | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIJNN_0jxsn7K600

(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists believe increased state spending on mental health services, research and job development will create greater social benefits than social costs, according to a recently published survey.

Scioto Analysis, a Columbus-based public policy analysis organization, surveyed 22 college and university economists from around the state, and 18 agreed the more money following into the projects would create more social good. Only one economist disagreed.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to spend millions more to expand services in mental health, job development and research. He said he expects to present the proposal to lawmakers next year as part of his next budget.

Those specifics would be key, according to the economists.

“The devil is in the details, but generally mental health care seems to be underfunded in the U.S.,” Paul Holmes, an economics professor at Ashland University, said.

The majority of those who responded also agreed the proposed increased spending would help reduce poverty and inequality in the state, and create job growth.

At the same time, though, without details regarding specific projects, some took a wait-and-see approach.

“The effect on poverty and inequality will depend on the implementation of the programs and accessibility to people who would actually need those services,” Faria Huq, a professor at Lake Erie College, said.

Some, though, believed increased spending levels would not have an impact on employment, calling it minor in relation to mental health issues.

“It is unlikely to have a measurable effect on employment, but if mental health services cure problems so that patients can enter the workforce then that will increase labor force participation,” Jonathan Andreas, a Bluffton University professor, said. “And if job development services allow faster matching of employers it will reduce frictional unemployment. The main reason for spending on health (including mental health) is to reduce suffering and increase flourishing and so it is odd to worry about the effect upon employment which is minor.”

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak

Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Center Square

Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rises to $13.18 in new year

(The Center Square) – Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rate increased again in 2023, following a trend that has been taking place within the state in recent years from legislation. Beginning Jan. 1, employers across Vermont are required to pay at least $13.18 per hour. A year ago, Vermont’s hourly minimum wage increased 80 cents, from the 2021 figure of $11.75. Vermont workers paid through tips also are privy to an...
VERMONT STATE
Mount Vernon News

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota government among leaders in occupational licensing

(The Center Square) – South Dakota has some of the nation's least burdensome occupational licensing requirements, a new report suggests. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in America since 2017.
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Census data: Louisiana's population in decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana is among states with the biggest population declines in recent years, according to new U.S. Census data. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Louisiana ranked fifth among states for numeric decline in the population between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, losing 36,857 residents in that time. Between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022, 67,508 residents left the Pelican State, according to the data. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined

Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s neighbor to the south, Florida, saw its population increase at a higher rate of 3% during the same timeframe, Census numbers show. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Saurekraut on New Year is an Ohio Region Tradition Not Everywhere

OHIO – A local tradition to eat Saurekraut and pork on New Year can be found in the Ohio, and Pennsylvania regions of the country but not everywhere. The traditional dish of pork and Saurekraut is said to bring good luck and progress because pigs are known to root forward as the New Year lurches forward. Sauerkraut is made from cabbage that also has a symbolic ideology of prosperity and long life. This tradition was brought to the area by the Pennsylvania Dutch who settled along the Ohio areas years ago.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy