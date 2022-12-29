Survey: More mental health spending a social plus for Ohio

(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists believe increased state spending on mental health services, research and job development will create greater social benefits than social costs, according to a recently published survey.

Scioto Analysis, a Columbus-based public policy analysis organization, surveyed 22 college and university economists from around the state, and 18 agreed the more money following into the projects would create more social good. Only one economist disagreed.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to spend millions more to expand services in mental health, job development and research. He said he expects to present the proposal to lawmakers next year as part of his next budget.

Those specifics would be key, according to the economists.

“The devil is in the details, but generally mental health care seems to be underfunded in the U.S.,” Paul Holmes, an economics professor at Ashland University, said.

The majority of those who responded also agreed the proposed increased spending would help reduce poverty and inequality in the state, and create job growth.

At the same time, though, without details regarding specific projects, some took a wait-and-see approach.

“The effect on poverty and inequality will depend on the implementation of the programs and accessibility to people who would actually need those services,” Faria Huq, a professor at Lake Erie College, said.

Some, though, believed increased spending levels would not have an impact on employment, calling it minor in relation to mental health issues.

“It is unlikely to have a measurable effect on employment, but if mental health services cure problems so that patients can enter the workforce then that will increase labor force participation,” Jonathan Andreas, a Bluffton University professor, said. “And if job development services allow faster matching of employers it will reduce frictional unemployment. The main reason for spending on health (including mental health) is to reduce suffering and increase flourishing and so it is odd to worry about the effect upon employment which is minor.”