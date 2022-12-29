Save up to 60% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar apparel at this year-end shopDisney sale

Get magical savings at this shopDisney sale just in time for the new year. Disney/Reviewed

2022 is coming to an end, but there's still time to score some magical savings. For anyone who wants the magic of Disney, the excitement of Marvel or the wonder of Star Wars with them at home, shopDisney has plenty of fun items to bring in your four walls. Even better, it's offering a collection of already-discounted collectibles at even more wallet-friendly prices.

Save up to 60% at shopDisney

During the Twice Upon a Year sale , you can snag up to 60% off select clothes, toys, home items and more for children and adults . When you shop the limited-time sale, you can snag plenty of fun items from Disney , Pixar , Marvel , Star Wars and more beloved brands for an extra 25% off with the code EXTRA25 . Better still, all purchases of $75 or more are eligible for free shipping with coupon code SHIPMAGIC .

If you want to stay cozy and stylish over the rest of the winter, there's the Tiana varsity jacket for adults . Typically listed for $79.99, you can get the cozy scholastic style modeled after The Princess and the Frog for as low as $37.49 at checkout (before shipping and handling) thanks to a $30.01 price cut already active and the additional 25% off at checkout. The front of the jacket can be secured via snap buttons while its sleeves feature contrast faux leather to truly get the look of a classic collegiate style.

Those looking to add a special touch to their living rooms can grab the Winnie the Pooh and Pals wooden lazy Susan . Normally priced at $44.99, this circular home piece can be yours for $22.48 at checkout with a combined price cut of $22.51. The rustic portable tray has a lovely design of Pooh, Tigger and Piglet surrounded by the hopeful phrase "Every new day is an adventure waiting to happen."

Disney fans can get their own piece of cozy magic before the new year begins at this special sale. Be sure to shop fast, as this special discount only lasts for so long.

