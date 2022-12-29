ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Save up to 60% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar apparel at this year-end shopDisney sale

By Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cikSH_0jxsn3nC00
Get magical savings at this shopDisney sale just in time for the new year. Disney/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

2022 is coming to an end, but there's still time to score some magical savings. For anyone who wants the magic of Disney, the excitement of Marvel or the wonder of Star Wars with them at home, shopDisney has plenty of fun items to bring in your four walls. Even better, it's offering a collection of already-discounted collectibles at even more wallet-friendly prices.

Save up to 60% at shopDisney

During the Twice Upon a Year sale , you can snag up to 60% off select clothes, toys, home items and more for children and adults . When you shop the limited-time sale, you can snag plenty of fun items from Disney , Pixar , Marvel , Star Wars and more beloved brands for an extra 25% off with the code EXTRA25 . Better still, all purchases of $75 or more are eligible for free shipping with coupon code SHIPMAGIC .

End 2022 with smart savings: Shop the best New Year sales at Amazon, Wayfair and QVC

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Incredible deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

New Year's Eve store hours: What time Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and more open

If you want to stay cozy and stylish over the rest of the winter, there's the Tiana varsity jacket for adults . Typically listed for $79.99, you can get the cozy scholastic style modeled after The Princess and the Frog for as low as $37.49 at checkout (before shipping and handling) thanks to a $30.01 price cut already active and the additional 25% off at checkout. The front of the jacket can be secured via snap buttons while its sleeves feature contrast faux leather to truly get the look of a classic collegiate style.

Those looking to add a special touch to their living rooms can grab the Winnie the Pooh and Pals wooden lazy Susan . Normally priced at $44.99, this circular home piece can be yours for $22.48 at checkout with a combined price cut of $22.51. The rustic portable tray has a lovely design of Pooh, Tigger and Piglet surrounded by the hopeful phrase "Every new day is an adventure waiting to happen."

Disney fans can get their own piece of cozy magic before the new year begins at this special sale. Be sure to shop fast, as this special discount only lasts for so long.

Shop the shopDisney Twice Upon a Year sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 60% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar apparel at this year-end shopDisney sale

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Year of Disney World News — See the Biggest 2022 Changes

It’s almost 2023, and at the end of year many of us take the time to reflect on the past year. 2022 was a huge year in Disney news, from surge pricing to new park land teasers. We’re breaking down 2022 for you, so take a look!. Ok,...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

See Disneyland's New $185 Drink Served In Cookie Cup

Over at Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, "you can order a “waffle shot” filled with one of the world’s most sought-after spirits, which sells for about $4,000 a bottle. A standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can sell for something like $500 at trendy Los Angeles restaurants, so the fact that it’s “only” $185 at Disneyland actually feels pretty reasonable, even if that's about the same cost as the most expensive single-day, single-park ticket."
disneyfoodblog.com

The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World

When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues

Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneyfoodblog.com

The FUZZIEST Disney Merch Collection Just Dropped Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some seriously cold weather at Disney World lately, ya’ll. It’s had us dreaming of warmer weather, but fortunately, Disney just released some fuzzy new merch...
TheStreet

Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone

Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Get a Disney 50th Anniversary Item For Nearly 50% OFF Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios is the ultimate icon of the park. You can see the top of the attraction from far away, and for many this...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Bad news for Prime fans - viral drink won't be restocked in Aldi despite huge demand

A viral drink that caused mayhem in Aldi stores yesterday won't be restocked at the budget supermarket chain once supplies have completely run out. Fans of the Prime hydration drink, created by Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI, who didn't manage to grab a bottle when they went on sale in Aldi on Thursday morning will be disappointed to learn they won't get another chance.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy