San Rafael, CA

Driver pulled from overturned bus in San Rafael, no passengers on board

 3 days ago

The weather may be to blame for a Golden Gate Transit bus that overturned in San Rafael.

Authorities say the bus driver lost control making a left turn onto Andersen Drive from Sir Francis Drake.

There were no passengers on board.

The bus driver had to be pulled from the bus but suffered only minor injuries.

The bus is from Marin Transit but was operated by Golden Gate Transit.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

