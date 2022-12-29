2,300 more Southwest flights cancelled, travelers at Midway try to stay positive

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,300 hundred more flights Thursday and passengers at Midway Airport are doing their best to try to stay positive.

Chicagoan Jordan Peters was flying to Baltimore for New Year's and said his flight was on time so far, when he checked.

"I have good luck with Southwest. I'm sorry all this happened, but it doesn't cause me to not want to travel on Southwest.

Nathan Caines had his bags packed as well and was going back to school in California. He also said his flight was on time at the moment.

Guy and Erin Riley were trying to get back to Australia after a whirlwind trip across the U.S. that saw them get engaged in New York City for Christmas. They've have had some challenges with cancellations.

"I think I'm too tired at the moment to really care too much," said Erin.

Patrick O'Bryan is trying to get back to Phoenix and told WBBM he had several flights from Phoenix to Chicago get canceled over the past few days that "put a wrench" in his Christmas plans.

Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by the winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke with senior officials at Southwest Airlines, who assured her that flight operations will be back to normal by Friday at both Midway and O'Hare airports.

"I made it abundantly clear to Southwest there is still a tremendous amount of work they must undertake to do right by travelers and take ownership of this issue," Lightfoot said in a statement.

"We will continue our daily dialogue with Southwest to address the ongoing needs of the traveling public during this difficult time."

