ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

The Best Months of 2023 To Buy a TV and Other Electronics

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1jDD_0jxsmcVt00

Keeping up with technology can feel like an arduous task sometimes. It often seems like the minute you buy a new smartphone or HDTV , the manufacturer then releases an even newer model, thereby rendering yours “outdated.”

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Some brands are bigger culprits than others when it comes to shelling out new product lines ( Apple is often criticized for these perceived practices), but when it comes to TVs, experts recommend replacing them every seven to eight years, according to Best Buy.

If it’s time for a replacement — or if you’re looking to upgrade in 2023 — you’ll want to do so in late January or early February. TV deals are incredible in this winter period because of one big televised event: the Super Bowl.

“People want to see the big game on the best screen possible, and many retailers will offer promotions around that time,” Geoff Williams of U.S. News & World Report indicated. Another great time to buy TVs is around Black Friday and Cyber Monday — both due to holiday sales and the fact that retailers want to unload the current year’s models before replenishing newer stock.

That timing is similar for other electronics, too, Williams suggested: “November, as you get into Black Friday sales, is considered the best time of the year to buy personal electronics, including tablets, gaming systems and laptops.” When it comes to laptops, August is also a great time to buy because retailers will be looking to capitalize on an influx of back-to-school shoppers.

Williams also stated that July is fast becoming a great time to snag a deal on consumer electronics, perhaps “since that’s when Amazon generally holds Prime Day and its competitors usually have Christmas-in-July sales as well.”

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?
More: 11 Free TV Apps That’ll Let You Cut the Cable

And if you’re wanting to keep tabs on Apple’s latest products going into the new year, Macworld has forecasted some of the brand’s biggest releases of 2023 — including a possible 15-inch Macbook Air, a 14-inch iPad, iPhone 15 models, laptops with a new souped-up M2 Pro microchip and even possible VR headsets and gaming consoles. While Apple products rarely see deep price reductions, it could be worthwhile to keep an eye out for a price cut on last year’s offerings over the next few months.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Months of 2023 To Buy a TV and Other Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
231K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy