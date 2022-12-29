Read full article on original website
SJ Lawburgh
5d ago
Thank you to the good Samaritan who helped this poor dog. Glad to hear no loss of life.
14news.com
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
14news.com
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
14news.com
Brighter, Cooler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Tonight, mostly clear and colder as low temps drop into the lower 30s. Thursday, mostly sunny as high temps remain in the mid-40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest that hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. Tanaya Roll describes herself as a “daddy’s...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
One person arrested after fire on Bosse Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested after a fire on Bosse Avenue damaged two homes. Firefighters were sent to a home in the 1600 block of S Bosse Avenue around 5:30 Saturday night. When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames from a window. Firefighters said the home suffered extensive […]
14news.com
Easterseals to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have selected Easterseals as a recipient of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the tune of $300,000. The President and CEO of Easter Seals, Kelly Schneider, says the funds will help the organization continue to provide services to vulnerable children in Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
WTVW
Gas station crime ring suspect apprehended in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they caught a man involved in an organized theft ring that has plagued many large cities. On December 29, Evansville Police Department detectives started looking into several credit card fraud incidents that totaled over $8,000. Police say the first incident happened a few months prior in October.
Man shot on North Third Avenue identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man found dead after an incident on North Third Avenue has been identified as Todd Keith Roll, 49, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block on North Third Avenue on January 1. Officials say Roll was found […]
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
14news.com
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is now open in Newburgh. “The Loot Box” just off State Road 662 West has officially opened up shop. They say they are a business dealing in table top games, collectible cards and 3D printed items. The new store is open Tuesday...
14news.com
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, police have made an arrest in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit...
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
