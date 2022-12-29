ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer

JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, a pedestrian was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road between 4:40 and 5:30 a.m. EMS said the victim was dead upon arrival. It is still unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

