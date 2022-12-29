Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
wbrz.com
State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer
JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.
wbrz.com
Addis police officer under investigation after deadly crash during high-speed pursuit, DA says
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is under investigation after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a vehicle theft suspect Saturday, according to 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton. Sunday, Clayton told us, "That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his...
theadvocate.com
Two teens killed when Addis Police unit crashes during multi-parish police chase
Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking...
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, a pedestrian was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road between 4:40 and 5:30 a.m. EMS said the victim was dead upon arrival. It is still unknown...
wbrz.com
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police search for armed robbers behind multiple fake traffic stops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say they’re searching for a group of suspects tied to multiple armed robberies that occurred in the Baton Rouge area on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), each of the victims were...
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the people who pulled over drivers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and robbed them. BRPD said the armed robbers stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing...
LSP: 2 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. Troopers said Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevensen Jr., 50, were killed in the crash just before 1 a.m. on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
Baton Rouge store worker fired after video shows she poured water on homeless person
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY) — Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, community activists and other local leaders are addressing a video circulating on social media showing water being tossed on a homeless person outside a Louisiana convenience store. The incident occurred, the morning after Christmas, outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster […]
wbrz.com
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
Comments / 0