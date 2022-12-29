Volvo became a successful global automaker mainly through its station wagons, but we now live in a world where crossovers and SUVs reign supreme. Yet, Volvo still insists on making sure it has some wagons in its lineup, and we love the Swedish brand for it. The Volvo V60 is the automaker's smaller wagon compared to the V90, and the Cross Country trim is where Volvo gives it a lift and an all-wheel-drive system to give it the ability to go, well, cross-country. Not off-roading, just cross country for the outdoorsy types with at least one dog. What Volvo hasn't done with the Cross Country trim is cut down on its elegance and status as a premium wagon; the Cross Country is also the only gas V60 in the stable now.

4 DAYS AGO