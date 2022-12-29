Read full article on original website
Related
Chrysler Showcases The Future Of The Car Interior At CES 2023
Stellantis-owned Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023 as a glimpse into the future of interior design and technology. The forward-thinking cabin utilizes cutting-edge technological platforms - STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive - to create a harmonious experience for the customer. The STLA Brain works within the Smart Cockpit infotainment setup, itself a masterpiece thanks to 37.2 inches of front-row display area.
Hispano Suiza Designers To Teach Young Car Enthusiasts How To Design Cars
Earlier this month, the Petersen Automotive Museum announced a new partnership with Yellowbrick to launch a free automotive education course for hopeful car designers. Among the visionaries that will nurture students is Francesc Arenas, design director at Hispano Suiza. Once a maker of exquisite luxury cars, the brand was revived recently and introduced the Carmen (pictured below), a high-end electric supercar with 1,000 horsepower and bizarre styling.
Designer Imagines Next-Generation Alfa Romeo Giulia With Retro Styling Cues
Prior to the launch of its new hybrid crossover, the Tonale, Alfa Romeo said it is working on improving quality and reliability across the brand. This is an important step, but we'd also like to see some more extensive changes to the existing lineup. Aside from a slight facelift for the 2024 model year and technology improvements from 2022, the Giulia is nearly the same as it was when it debuted in 2016. But what if Alfa gave it a retro-inspired overhaul?
Mazda Designed LED Turn Signals That Emulate The Human Heartbeat
Mazda's LED turn signals are unlike any other OEM's because, instead of flickering on and off, Mazda's emulate a human heartbeat. Officially titled 'Dimming Turn Signals' (DTS), Mazda's new way of fulfilling a basic automotive function has a clear goal in mind - to humanize the automotive experience. Mazda's in-house magazine, Mazda Stories, spoke to the man behind the innovation to find out why. Atsushi Yoshida has the official title of Designer and Lamp Development Leader at Mazda and explains why the Japanese automaker couldn't just use typical LED turn signals.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Build Your Own Ford GT With A New Lego Technic Set
A Ford GT is Lego's latest addition to its growing fleet of brick-made cars. Lego has worked to grow its automotive offerings over the last few years, and we're particularly grateful for that fact. The new Lego Technic set will come available in April, and unlike the real GT, you won't need to sign any paperwork preventing you from selling it.
Porsche Design Watches' History Dates Back To 1972
Porsche has been doing two things since 1972: making sports cars like the 911 and watches. Even long-time fans of the brand may have yet to learn about the latter endeavor. The tradition of a Porsche owner matching his watch to his paint-to-sample 911 goes back further than you may think.
Maserati Levante Rumored To Be Reborn As 745-HP EV
According to a report from Autocar, the next Maserati Levante SUV may be reborn as an all-electric product with up to 745 horsepower on tap. The British publication recently conducted an interview with Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, who suggested that the development of an electric Levante is very important to the brand and that the future innovations that Steallantis brands can come up with will help make the Levante EV a great product.
Watch Nico Rosberg Whip His 2,000 Horsepower Rimac Nevera On Tiny Monaco Backroads
In case you weren't aware, Formula 1 world champ Nico Rosberg has a YouTube channel. It's pretty solid, consisting largely of Nico doing Nico (read: rich) people things like taking delivery of his Rimac Nevera EV hypercar or promoting his latest giveaway. Or chatting about his "monster antibodies." While that...
2023 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Volvo became a successful global automaker mainly through its station wagons, but we now live in a world where crossovers and SUVs reign supreme. Yet, Volvo still insists on making sure it has some wagons in its lineup, and we love the Swedish brand for it. The Volvo V60 is the automaker's smaller wagon compared to the V90, and the Cross Country trim is where Volvo gives it a lift and an all-wheel-drive system to give it the ability to go, well, cross-country. Not off-roading, just cross country for the outdoorsy types with at least one dog. What Volvo hasn't done with the Cross Country trim is cut down on its elegance and status as a premium wagon; the Cross Country is also the only gas V60 in the stable now.
Daihatsu Betting Big On Small Cars At 2023 Toyoko Auto Salon
Daihatsu, an offspring of the Toyota brand, is known for building odd little cars and plans on bringing one of its cutest, the Copen, to the Tokyo Auto Salon this year. The modified Copen Roadster will be joined by a van-boat, making this manufacturer one of the weirdest around, and we love that. Daihatsu will bring eight main models to this year's Salon, with some models being concept cars and others being modified versions of production cars.
Japanese Students Will Build Their Own Toyota GR GT3 Concept
Earlier this year at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota revealed an extreme racing concept car called the GR GT3. The concept was later spotted with a Lexus badge, hinting that it could morph into a successor for the LFA or RC. Toyota hasn't announced anything official regarding a production version, but the students at the Nihon Automobile College (NATS) couldn't wait to see a working example.
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
Watch A BMW M8 And Alpina B8 Smash The Autobahn
In a YouTube video posted by AutoTopNL, we see the real-world performance capabilities of the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe pitted against the brutal force of the mighty BMW M8 on the German Autobahn. The BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Is meant to fill the highly technological gap between the...
Suzuki To Show 5-Door Jimny And Electric SUV In January
Currently, the world of electric off-roaders is pretty upmarket. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T define the segment, but cheap and cheerful Suzuki may be changing that. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV at the India Auto Expo next month. For...
Hyundai To Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Week
Beginning January 1, 2023, Hyundai will only sell its lineup of all-electric vehicles in Norway, the South Korean automaker has announced. Norway has been a world leader in EV adaptation, so this latest news should not come as a major surprise. Hyundai has been one of the largest automotive brands...
This Fleetwood Discovery LXE Motorhome Is The RV To End All RVs
Motorhomes get a bad rep: they're often seen as an old person's thing or a last resort shelter during the apocalypse, but Fleetwood's new Discovery LXE motorhome will surely change your perception of what a house on wheels can be. This magnificent palace on wheels takes the standard features found on the company's amazing Discovery motorhome and turns things up to 11 for the ultimate luxury experience. We've seen some seriously kitted motorhomes before, but this looks like the perfect all-rounder and companion for your next trip to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Le Mans 24 Hour, or any other festive motor sporting event.
Toyota Bringing 3 "Cool" RAV4s To Tokyo Auto Salon
The Tokyo Auto Salon is coming up, and all of the Japanese brands are gearing up for it. We've already been teased with a Mugen SUV from Honda, a customized Fairlady Z from Nissan, and a Levorg STI from Subaru, and now it's Toyota's turn to preview its show stand. Though it's a slightly less exciting display than some of its rivals, Toyota's booth will feature three unique concepts based on the RAV4.
Watch: Mechanics find bunny stuck in undercarriage of car during oil change
Mechanics at a Florida car dealership said they were performing a routine oil change when they heard an unusual noise that turned out to be a rabbit trapped in the vehicle's motor mount area.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0