Connecticut State

hamlethub.com

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Artwork Features Atlantic Brant Painted by Connecticut Artist Sophie Archer

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Reproductions Now Available. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation (Duck) Stamp, which features Connecticut artist Sophie Archer’s depiction of an Atlantic brant, is now available in limited quantity as a Conservation Edition Print. Sophie, of Old Lyme, is the two-time winner of the Connecticut Junior Duck Stamp contest.
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -12/31/2022. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Saturday 12/31/22, at 8:00 AM:. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
aarp.org

Connecticut Faces High Heating Costs, But Help is Available

For Janie Ford, inflation has squeezed an already tight budget, forcing her to juggle her bills. “You go into the grocery store, and everything is high,” says the 77-year-old retired hospital technician from New Haven. “I have to pinch pennies, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. I pay one account one month and another the next one.”
yankodesign.com

This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut

Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
94.3 Lite FM

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
NEW MILFORD, CT
News 12

The most-viewed stories on News 12 Connecticut in 2022

In a year of several noteworthy stories, some stories stood out more than others in southwestern Connecticut. Below are the Top 5 most viewed stories on News12.com for 2022 from News 12 Connecticut. 5 - Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill...
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck gets grant for housing rehabilitation

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck was among seven towns that have been awarded over $10 million in small cities grants to modernize and rehabilitate housing. Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquer-Bruno announced Dec. 19 the Connecticut Department of Housing will release $13.4 million in grants to Naugatuck, Litchfield, Seymour, Griswold, Suffield, Vernon and Windham for infrastructure upgrades directed at housing for low and moderate-income individuals, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
NBC Connecticut

NBC CT Responds Recoups More Than $55K for Viewers in 2022

As we near the end of the year, we hope you and yours have something to celebrate. Here at NBC Connecticut, we continue to cheer for our NBC CT Responds team, which works tirelessly to resolve your consumer complaints. Since 2016, we’ve had a producer helping viewers solve your consumer...
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
WTNH

CSP: New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics

(WTNH)- Connecticut State Police released their initial 2022 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics Sunday morning. From Friday, Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:00 a.m. state police report that they have responded to: News 8 will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
