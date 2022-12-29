Read full article on original website
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Lake George man charged after break-in, assault
A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside.
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building. State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire. Investigators...
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Two seriously injured in Greene County Thruway crash
NEW BALTIMORE – Two occupants of a minivan that was following an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer on the Thruway as its escort vehicle in the early evening of December 28 were seriously injured when their vehicle was struck from behind by a minivan. State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling...
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
Boat repair shop owner charged with grand larceny, fraud
COEYMANS — A Troy man was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and fraud related to a boat repair shop he owns in Coeymans Landing. Milford Perkins, 42, of Troy, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud, according to the Coeymans Police Department.
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Two children referred to probation after man attacked
HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
Duo Used Stolen Credit Cards To Buy Target Gifts Cards In Capital Region, Police Say
Police in the region are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a grand larceny investigation involving stolen credit cards.The credit cards were in a purse that was stolen in Columbia County from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie in September 2022, according to State Po…
