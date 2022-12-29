ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wearegreenbay.com

Report: Where do Wisconsin roads rank among the nation’s worst?

(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State. A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets. The study used data from...
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
Mild temps to start 2023

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad way to kick off a new year on Sunday! 2023 will begin mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WSW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour. Tonight’s forecast...
