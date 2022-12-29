Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Report: Where do Wisconsin roads rank among the nation’s worst?
(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State. A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets. The study used data from...
wearegreenbay.com
What to know about Wisconsin’s Safe Ride Program in anticipation of New Year’s Eve
(WFRV) – This time of year always provides an excellent opportunity to remind Wisconsin residents of the state’s Safe Ride Program. Over 2,000 Tavern League establishments are continuing to offer free rides home to bar patrons across the state. Last year the program provided more than 42,000 rides...
wearegreenbay.com
Missouri man who drove to Wisconsin during 2020 Kenosha protests sentenced on gun charges
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man who has stated to be against Antifa and Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On December 29, Michael Karmo, a 42-year-old from Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wearegreenbay.com
Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
wearegreenbay.com
Mild temps to start 2023
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad way to kick off a new year on Sunday! 2023 will begin mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WSW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour. Tonight’s forecast...
wearegreenbay.com
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
