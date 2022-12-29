Read full article on original website
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
Public Works Santiago Creek improvements meeting set for Jan. 26
The Orange County Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are hosting a hybrid Virtual and In-Person Public Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at OC Public Works County Conference Center located at 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. At this meeting, Orange...
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
To Kill a Mockingbird Book Drive
Segerstrom Center of the Arts is pleased to partner with CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) Foundation to hold a book drive for their Family Resource Center. In the spirit of celebrating one of the great American novels, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, patrons are encouraged to donate books throughout the run of the play (December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023) to help CHOC provide books to patients, parents and siblings.
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
Tesoro keeps rolling and reaches tourney championship game with victory over Tustin
Carson Brown (left) and Nathan Draper led Tesoro to the semifinal win. (Photos: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Tesoro High School’s boys basketball team kept up its winning ways with a 59-51 victory over Tustin in a semifinal game of the Tustin Classic Thursday night at Tustin. Carson...
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
PHOTOS: Tesoro reaches semifinals of Tustin Classic with win over Woodbridge
Ethan Fu of Woodbridge is defended by Tesoro’s Blake Manning Wednesday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Tesoro High School’s boys basketball team continued a perfect week at the Tustin Classic with a 56-35 victory over Woodbridge in the quarterfinals of the Tustin Classic Wednesday at Tustin.
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE
McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
PHOTOS: Santa Ana notches win over city rival Segerstrom in Estancia Coast Classic
Segerstrom players, including No. 15 Elias Toledano, try to put pressure on Santa Ana’s Emmanuel Lemus (with the ball) during Thursday’s game. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team broke open a close game with a big second quarter and went on...
PHOTOS: Irvine gets another shot at a tourney title with victory over El Modena
Irvine Coach Harry Meussner talks to his players during a timeout Thursday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team built on a six-point first half lead and went on to defeat El Modena 47-34 Thursday night in the championship semifinals of the Estancia Classic at Estancia.
