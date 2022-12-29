Read full article on original website
WHIZ
William Frederick “Fritz” Weidig
William Frederick “Fritz” Weidig passed on to his eternal home at 8:40 am, on 12/31/2022 at The Oaks at Bethesda, celebrating his heavenly homecoming on New Year’s Eve! This is the Story of his Life:. He was born in Zanesville, OH on October 6,1928, the only child...
WHIZ
Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes
ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand. The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.
All residents leave Columbus’ Latitude Five25 after losing heat on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The former tenants of the 400-unit twin towers were left with just one working elevator and without potable water, heat or fire systems on Christmas day after […]
WHIZ
Clyde Otis Parks
Clyde O. Parks, 90 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1932, in Blissfield, Ohio, son of the late Ralph Parks and Bernice (Mullett) Parks. Clyde worked at Columbia Cement for many years. He was a carpenter, helping build Burr Oak Lodge. He later worked as a coal miner and retired from AEP Conesville Scrub Plant. Clyde served as a Cemetery Trustee for Fultonham Cemetery. He was a member of the East Fultonham Methodist church and the Muskingum Lodge #368 of Fultonham.
myfox28columbus.com
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
wtuz.com
Fire Crews, Sheriff Rescue Kittens Thrown in River
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Arrowhead Joint Fire District and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office rescued three kittens from the Tuscarawas River Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office contacted the fire department after deputies located a box of kittens thrown off the St. Clairsville Bridge in Port Washington, asking for help bringing the felines to shore.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WHIZ
John McIntire Library Kicks Off the New Year
ZANESVILLE, oh – The year of 2023 is within just hours away, and the John McIntire Library kicked off the new year early. The John McIntire Library in Zanesville welcomed in the New Year at noon today. The library hosted their annual family friendly New Year’s party called Noon Year’s Eve. The party consisted of crafts, snacks, and a movie to get 2023 started.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
NBC4 Columbus
Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon
Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Evening Weather Forecast 01-01-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jDq1HT. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J.
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, all post office locations will close on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Mail carriers will not […]
WHIZ
David E. Barnhouse
David E. Barnhouse age 74, of Macksburg, OH passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born September 28, 1948 in Sharon, OH a son of the late John W. and Marian D. Jennings Barnhouse. He served and protected his nation in...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
