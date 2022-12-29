ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide

By Shelby Filangi
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide.

Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West.

D60 confirmed with KRDO that West was the band and instrumental teacher for the past two years at South High School.

District 60

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 22 at a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St. At the scene, officers found two men dead. Officers began investigating what appeared to be a murder/suicide.

It is with profound sadness and an extremely heavy heart that we confirm that one of our teachers has unexpectedly passed away. Mr. Tyler West served as our South High School band and instrumental teacher for the past two years. Mr. West was well respected and beloved by our students and staff at South and will be deeply missed.

Although he was at South but a short time, his lively personality and endearing teaching style will long be remembered.

Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Pueblo District 60

According to the Pueblo South Bands and Orchestra Facebook page, West became the instrumental and music teacher in 2021.

The district will have a crisis team and counseling support available at the school for staff and students.

The suspect was identified as Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming.

