Clemson, SC

Tennessee's dominant Orange Bowl performance punctuates a breakthrough season, raises stakes for 2023

MIAMI — You can say that bowl games don’t matter anymore. That they’ve lost their luster. That their usefulness has gone extinct. But don’t tell the Tennessee Vols. And for that matter, don’t try to convince the Clemson Tigers. For both teams, in this top-10 battle, the players who suited up certainly proved that they didn’t travel to South Florida simply for a sunny vacation.
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime

The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach

Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive

Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
