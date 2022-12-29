Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee's dominant Orange Bowl performance punctuates a breakthrough season, raises stakes for 2023
MIAMI — You can say that bowl games don’t matter anymore. That they’ve lost their luster. That their usefulness has gone extinct. But don’t tell the Tennessee Vols. And for that matter, don’t try to convince the Clemson Tigers. For both teams, in this top-10 battle, the players who suited up certainly proved that they didn’t travel to South Florida simply for a sunny vacation.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Georgia vs. TCU is exactly what college football needed -- January Jubilation
We’ve waited 9 years for this defining moment, a day when the College Football Playoff truly became the spectacle it was meant to be. Rejoice, everyone. We finally have March in January. Two thrilling semifinal games in the greatest day in the history of the Playoff semifinals. And more...
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart describes the faith he has in Georgia players, especially Stetson Bennett
Hardly anyone drew up the closeness in the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and there were several factors it came down to outside of just the missed field goal that allowed Georgia to get by with the 42-41 victory. “They connect, they really believe in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said about calling timeout just before Ohio State executed fake punt
Was Kirby Smart’s timeout one of the biggest in college football history?. At that time in the fourth quarter, Ohio State was up 11 points, and had the Buckeyes successfully executed the fake punt, they would have had the ball at midfield with the ability to milk more clock and potentially put the game away in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime
The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach
Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive
Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
WSMV
Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
