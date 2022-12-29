Read full article on original website
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
Peletier board meetings rescheduled
PELETIER — The Peletier planning board and board of commissioners’ meetings normally held on the first Monday of the month will instead be held on Monday, Jan. 9 because of the New Year’s Day holiday. The planning board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town...
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Daniel Haut, 52; no service
Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Nearly 20,000 customers without power on NC islands earlier New Year’s Eve
A Duke Energy transmission line to islands at the NC coast had problems on New Year's Eve, officials said.
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Andrew Michael Frazier. Frazier is wanted for felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and speeding. Anyone with...
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
Firearms stolen from business in the east
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
