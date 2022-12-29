Horror punk project spins out of Cricketbows. After decades of making music with local acts like Cricketbows and Jackalopes, musician and tattoo artist Rev. Chad Wells was as surprised as anybody his latest project, the Creepy Crawlers, landed a label deal after releasing one song. His new horror punk outfit with Scarika Watson (vocals) and P.J. Wells (bass) released “The Power and the Fury (of Rock and Roll)” digitally in October and caught the attention of with UK-based We Are Horror Records, the label behind the compilation, “Horror Punk’s Not Dead Vol. 1.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO