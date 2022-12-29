Read full article on original website
UD exhibit, ‘Juggling for Mary’ is fun for all ages
Entertaining UD exhibit continues through Jan. 27. Curators at the Marian Library have collaborated with University of Dayton education students to create an entertaining exhibit, that will educate the whole family. The subject is juggling, what fun! It’s all based on a medieval Christmas story about a Juggler who struggles...
DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food
With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Ronald McDonald House needs kitchen supplies, toys
Dayton’s Ronald McDonald House is the wonderful “home-away-from-home” that serves families of children with complex and life-changing medical diagnoses and injuries. The non-profit organization is committed to keeping families close to the medical care they need, the comforts of home they crave and the support they need on their healthcare journey.
Santa brings belated ‘holiday meal’ to ARC shelter dogs
Santa was a little late, but the jolly old elf didn’t overlook the several dozen shelter dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. ExplorePHOTOS: Santa brings belated 'holiday meal' to Montgomery County shelter dogs. Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Mike and Maria Ochs of Bahati and Frey’s Place...
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration
Kings Island amusement park in Warren County spent its most-recent season celebrating 50 years of operation, and closed it Saturday night with a special lighting of the Eiffel Tower. The tower beamed with lights throughout the season but had special effects as midnight approached on New Year’s Eve. It was...
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
What did the cold temps do to plants?
This thought might not have been at the top of your list right before Christmas, but it was on mine – how will the cold snap affect our landscape plants? The best answer I can give today is that we will have to wait and see. We are likely...
Dayton band Creepy Crawlers anticipates release of debut EP
Horror punk project spins out of Cricketbows. After decades of making music with local acts like Cricketbows and Jackalopes, musician and tattoo artist Rev. Chad Wells was as surprised as anybody his latest project, the Creepy Crawlers, landed a label deal after releasing one song. His new horror punk outfit with Scarika Watson (vocals) and P.J. Wells (bass) released “The Power and the Fury (of Rock and Roll)” digitally in October and caught the attention of with UK-based We Are Horror Records, the label behind the compilation, “Horror Punk’s Not Dead Vol. 1.”
GET ACTIVE: Steps for new year’s resolution success
New year, new you. If it only it was that easy. Living healthier, losing weight, exercising more, and eating better are popular New Year’s resolutions year after year but while many make resolutions, few are successful in attaining their goals. Most people start strong, with studies indicating success rates...
Mild temperatures, showers today, tomorrow
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the day but showers likely mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be mild, with highs reaching up around 58 degrees. Overnight, showers will be likely again in the evening and will last...
