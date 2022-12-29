Read full article on original website
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Precious Cape May Bed And Breakfasts For A Romantic Getaway
Cape May is the perfect getaway. It's close for so many, yet you feel like you are away from it all. In time for Valentine’s Day, we are publishing this article about the best bed and breakfasts in Cape May, New Jersey for a romantic getaway. Cape May is...
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed
Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
Party Planning in Atlantic City? These 5 Airbnb Rentals are Crazy Extra
Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to invent something to celebrate this summer just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City. We've found some of the coolest spaces Airbnb has to offer that...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
Here’s My Experience At The Stretch Zone In Northfield
Stretching has amazing benefits, so why aren't we doing it more often? The Stretch Zone has created an assisted stretching program that focuses on flexibility, imbalances, and sore or stiff muscles. They work with people of all levels. Matt Abrams is The Regional Manager of The Stretch Zone in New...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Panoramic Motel in North Wildwood Motel Sold
After we researched public records, we found out that the Panoramic Motel had sold. The asking price was $3.4 Million. The final sale rice has not been listed as of the time of this post. The listing still says pending! See the listing here> 2101 Surf Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 | MLS 557081 | Listing Information | Long & Foster (longandfoster.com)
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood Crest Couple Finds a Pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood
Lisa Demiduke Rippo and he husband John found a pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood. See her post below:
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022
The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Christmas Night Gas Can Explosion Leaves South Jersey Dad With Severe Burns And Wave Of Support
A heartbreaking Christmas night gas can explosion that left a South Jersey dad with severe burns and a long road to recovery has prompted a massive wave of support from the local community. Nicole Smith, of Hammonton, was sitting on the couch with family on Christmas evening when she heard...
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Atlantic City, NJ
If you're like me, this is the week of anguish. It's the week when your significant other asks, "so what are we doing New Year's Eve?" In my case, we've been married long enough that no matter what we think we're going to do, deep down we know we have reserved seats for one of the tv New Year's Eve specials.
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
