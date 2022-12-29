ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Panoramic Motel in North Wildwood Motel Sold

After we researched public records, we found out that the Panoramic Motel had sold. The asking price was $3.4 Million. The final sale rice has not been listed as of the time of this post. The listing still says pending! See the listing here> 2101 Surf Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 | MLS 557081 | Listing Information | Long & Foster (longandfoster.com)
WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced

Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022

The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
