FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
Former Irmo and Gamecocks standout Justin McKie stays in basketball as referee
The month of December is loaded with tournaments and showcase events that get teams prepared for the rigors of the ending stretch that many hope ends with a state championship. The Chick-fil-A Classic, in its 20th season, is a prime example of that. But it’s not only a chance for...
Top247 OL Markee Anderson's goal is to play as true freshman at South Carolina
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Top247 offensive lineman Markee Anderson will play in the Under Armour All-Star Game on Tuesday (ESPN, 5 p.m.), and then set his sites on South Carolina and getting on the field as a freshman. The Gamecocks signee knows it is a huge challenge, but he...
Day 3: Chick-fil-A Classic recap
The local teams in the Chick-fil-A Classic didn’t fare so well in the opening round games. Keenan was the only one to come away a winner and that came against fellow Midlands team AC Flora. The second round wasn’t going much better with the Falcons picking up a win...
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
Spencer Rattler Took Control of His Narrative
Quarterback Spencer Rattler changed the thoughts around his play during his first season with South Carolina, a rarity in today's college football world.
Celebrating in the End Zone
It was like a scene from a romantic comedy in which two beautiful people meet and time stands still. They are lost in conversation. The rest of the world falls away so thoroughly that they never look away from each other despite not one, not two, but three interruptions vying for their attention. Only after that third intentional interruption do they notice other people in the room, watching them in amusement.
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler offered his thoughts on the season, his impending decision, and the journey to South Carolina after the loss to Notre Dame.
Aggie women’s basketball falls in first conference game of the season
Giving up points in the paint plagued Texas A&M’s first conference game against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 29 on the road in Columbia, S.C. which resulted in a 76-34 loss. Within the first four seconds of the first quarter, junior guard Kay Kay Green committed a personal foul on senior Gamecock guard Zia Cooke, the first of many throughout the match. Aggie fans nervously looked on as Cooke proceeded to make one of two of the given free-throws.
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in the season finale, and the Gamecocks have some things to reflect on in the coming months.
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference
Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
