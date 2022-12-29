ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, SC

coladaily.com

Day 3: Chick-fil-A Classic recap

The local teams in the Chick-fil-A Classic didn’t fare so well in the opening round games. Keenan was the only one to come away a winner and that came against fellow Midlands team AC Flora. The second round wasn’t going much better with the Falcons picking up a win...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Celebrating in the End Zone

It was like a scene from a romantic comedy in which two beautiful people meet and time stands still. They are lost in conversation. The rest of the world falls away so thoroughly that they never look away from each other despite not one, not two, but three interruptions vying for their attention. Only after that third intentional interruption do they notice other people in the room, watching them in amusement.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season

Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
COLUMBIA, SC
Battalion Texas AM

Aggie women’s basketball falls in first conference game of the season

Giving up points in the paint plagued Texas A&M’s first conference game against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 29 on the road in Columbia, S.C. which resulted in a 76-34 loss. Within the first four seconds of the first quarter, junior guard Kay Kay Green committed a personal foul on senior Gamecock guard Zia Cooke, the first of many throughout the match. Aggie fans nervously looked on as Cooke proceeded to make one of two of the given free-throws.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hailstate.com

Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference

Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
NOTRE DAME, IN
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COLUMBIA, SC

