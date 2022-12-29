Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died at 82

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Few highlights from Pele's two decade long career
Many people in Brazil and worldwide are mourning the loss of Pele. Football was dubbed the beautiful game largely because of the skill, passion and the joy he brought to the pitch. Here are a few highlights from his two decade long career. People in Brazil and worldwide are mourning...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Brazilians in grief over death of Pele
Beloved at home, Pele was credited with putting Brazil on the world map as the 'land of the beautiful game'. Football fans have flocked to the hospital where their idol died, amid a national outpouring of emotion. Camille Knight has more.
Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
