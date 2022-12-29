Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 13:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clay, Franklin, Furnas, Harlan, Kearney, York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Furnas; Harlan; Kearney; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact both commutes on Monday, and at least the morning commute on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain will develop across the area Monday morning as temperatures hover very near the freezing mark, and remain there through the remainder of the daytime hours. The greatest travel impacts will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning due to falling temperatures and freezing rain changing to snow. The highest snow accumulations are expected to be north of the Platte River, but an inch, or two, will be possible as far south as the Nebraska, Kansas state line. Increasing northwesterly wind gusts up to 35 MPH may cause blowing snow, as well as tree and power line damage Monday night through Tuesday. Exact storm track remains somewhat uncertain, and only a couple of degrees warmer or colder will have immense influence on local impacts. Stay tuned for updated information!.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the eastern Bighorn Mountains, with higher amounts possible across the southern Bighorns. Additional accumulations of around an inch across the western Bighorn Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, and the Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Travel may be especially difficult over Powder River Pass, and going through the Wind River Canyon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected today through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could result in road closures including Interstate 80.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Taylor .A winter storm will begin to impact the area Monday evening and persist through Tuesday. Freezing rain will develop Monday evening and gradually transition to a wintry mix Tuesday from south to north. Total ice accumulations of a quarter inch, with locally higher amounts, will be possible across portions of northeast Iowa into southeast Minnesota. This wintry mix will then switch over to snow starting late Tuesday afternoon with some accumulations expected. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Taylor County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
