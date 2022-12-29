Effective: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Furnas; Harlan; Kearney; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact both commutes on Monday, and at least the morning commute on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain will develop across the area Monday morning as temperatures hover very near the freezing mark, and remain there through the remainder of the daytime hours. The greatest travel impacts will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning due to falling temperatures and freezing rain changing to snow. The highest snow accumulations are expected to be north of the Platte River, but an inch, or two, will be possible as far south as the Nebraska, Kansas state line. Increasing northwesterly wind gusts up to 35 MPH may cause blowing snow, as well as tree and power line damage Monday night through Tuesday. Exact storm track remains somewhat uncertain, and only a couple of degrees warmer or colder will have immense influence on local impacts. Stay tuned for updated information!.

