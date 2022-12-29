Read full article on original website
Related
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
Takeaway owner offers free pizzas to everyone in Edinburgh
A takeaway owner is offering to give everyone in Edinburgh a free pizza over the next month as an act of kindness. Marc Wilkinson, 55, the owner of Pure Pizza in Morningside, said he had been planning a big altruistic act to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Exeter rugby boss appointed CBE
The chairman of Devon's top rugby club has been appointed a CBE for services to sport. Exeter Chiefs chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been honoured for services to rugby and to the city's community. He said that he first checked that it was not an online scam when...
BBC
Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at party
Guests at an Aberdeenshire hotel were treated to a Hogmanay performance by Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri. A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar. Ms Spiteri sings the famous chorus while Dame Judi pretends to...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
NME
AJ Tracey is going into “album mode” in 2023
AJ Tracey has ended 2022 by promising that he’s going into “album mode” next year as a way of teasing forthcoming new music. Across 2022, the London rapper has shared the single ‘Reasonable’ and given fans a full release of long-awaited freestyle ‘Seoul’. Both follow his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah made CBE
A mother campaigning against air pollution after her daughter's death says being made a CBE is "bittersweet". Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham in south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health. She has been fighting to introduce the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill...
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Sister Mary Elizabeth had lived a devout, austere and mostly silent life as a nun, spending most of her days in her Carmelite cell in northern England. But a fleeting encounter with a similarly devout monk would lead him to send her a message bearing words that left her reeling, "Would you leave your order and marry me?"
BBC
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits, health leaders warn
The NHS is facing the worst winter for A&E waits on record, as hospitals are being "pressurised like never before", health leaders have warned. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine says it believes this will have been the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and emergency care delays. The warning...
Why hasn’t Twitter reinstated my account?
Having read of Andrew Tate’s attempt to belittle Greta Thunberg, it cheered me up to hear of his arrest. What did surprise me was to read that his vile Twitter account had been reinstated after a ban (Andrew Tate put in 30-day pre-trial detention in Romania after arrest, 30 December). I’m still waiting to get my account back after being mildly rude about Nadine Dorries.
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
Comments / 0