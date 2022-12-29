Read full article on original website
wspa.com
Spartanburg Airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)-When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden. “We’re looking at a way of providing, you know, some type of food back to the...
Upstate residents share what they learned in 2022
The past year has been filled with lessons, from how to stay healthy to being more kind. We asked people in the Upstate one simple question, what did you learn this year?
Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
WYFF4.com
Families ring in the New Year early at Dave and Buster's
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Saturday evening, hundreds of kids and their families spent New Year's Eve eating, toasting, and playing as a family. You can watch the story above, as WYFF 4 spends the holiday at Dave and Buster's for one of the most family-friendly celebrations in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
New Years Eve events in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
WYFF4.com
Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
SPINDALE, N.C. — A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale is the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Krigbaum’s won just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
columbiametro.com
From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown
Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
gsabusiness.com
Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination
Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
FOX Carolina
Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday
Sarah Ware was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated her 100th birthday party on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harvest Hope damaged after water pipes burst. Several residents in the area saw storm damage Friday morning. Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:26...
WYFF4.com
Reminders to keep you safe as you celebrate the New Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Many people like to go out to restaurants, bars and parties to welcome the new year. But a nurse with Prisma Health warns that the holiday party spirit can lead to overindulgence, and that can lead to trouble. Ellen Kennedy, BSN, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P is the...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video – Paris Mountain Polar Plunge
The community joined together on New Year’s Day morning for the 2023 Paris Mountain Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. to benefit Paris Mountain State Park. The plunge was organized by Paris Mountain State Park Friends. The temperature of Lake Placid was an estimated 47 degrees.
FOX Carolina
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,300 flights across the country Thursday. This large cancellation has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers for nearly a week. GSP says since December 23rd, 19 Southwest flights either coming or going out of Greenville were impacted by cancellations. Most of...
FOX Carolina
Watch Night Service: Historical and cultural significance gathering in church on New Year’s Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you plan to ring in the New Year’s? Will you be at a party? Your favorite nightclub? Or at home watching the ball drop? Some in our area will be in church. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. It’s a tradition with a lot of history behind it.
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
