Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Families ring in the New Year early at Dave and Buster's

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Saturday evening, hundreds of kids and their families spent New Year's Eve eating, toasting, and playing as a family. You can watch the story above, as WYFF 4 spends the holiday at Dave and Buster's for one of the most family-friendly celebrations in the Upstate.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
GREENVILLE, SC
columbiametro.com

From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown

Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination

Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Sarah Ware was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated her 100th birthday party on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harvest Hope damaged after water pipes burst. Several residents in the area saw storm damage Friday morning. Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:26...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Reminders to keep you safe as you celebrate the New Year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Many people like to go out to restaurants, bars and parties to welcome the new year. But a nurse with Prisma Health warns that the holiday party spirit can lead to overindulgence, and that can lead to trouble. Ellen Kennedy, BSN, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P is the...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos/video – Paris Mountain Polar Plunge

The community joined together on New Year’s Day morning for the 2023 Paris Mountain Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. to benefit Paris Mountain State Park. The plunge was organized by Paris Mountain State Park Friends. The temperature of Lake Placid was an estimated 47 degrees.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,300 flights across the country Thursday. This large cancellation has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers for nearly a week. GSP says since December 23rd, 19 Southwest flights either coming or going out of Greenville were impacted by cancellations. Most of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ASHEVILLE, NC

