Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
Manchester United Monitoring French Striker
Manchester United are said to be monitoring a French striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
Report: Chelsea Believe They Lead The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea believe they lead the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.
Comments / 0