La Canfora: A Sean Payton return to Saints is possible, but would it make sense?

The NFL rumor mill never really sleeps, but it seems to have woken up early in the 2022 season, particularly as it pertains to the New Orleans Saints and former head coach Sean Payton.

While a return to the NFL coaching ranks and a potential trade have been talked about ad nauseam since he stepped away after the 2021 season, the latest rumors swirling have been pointed inward. Might Sean Payton come back to his old stomping grounds? And Might he bring Tom Brady along for the ride?

Audacy NFL Inside Jason La Canfora joined SportsTalk this week to hit on that subject, and says his sources haven't been able to give him a yay or nay on such a deal. More importantly he's got a key question: Is it actually realistic?

"I’m not sure that that is really where Sean Payton is. I’m not sure that’s where Tom Brady is," La Canfora said. "There’s a lot that’s gonna have to play out, and frankly, Mickey Looms is a pretty pragmatic guy. You have this quarterback who’s there forever who’s a first-ballot hall of famer. You have a coach who was a part of that for a long time and hangs on a little bit longer, then he leaves. The idea that Dennis Allen or anybody else was going to necessarily set the world on fire in Year 1, I think you probably need to give that thing more than one season to really know what it is."

Another big question on the table is: How patient will Sean be? The Saints, of course, would benefit from a trade that brought in a first-round pick for the upcoming draft. But sitting out another year might be more beneficial to the coach himself. There could be more openings available, and sales of NFL teams could send team and head coach valuations through the roof just in time for a new contract. It'd mean another year of broadcasting, but it's entirely possible.

The other question La Canfora poses is more than fair: Is Payton really onboard with doing the aging, year-to-year QB thing again?

"Think about how long it’s been since Sean Payton, who at his core is a quarterback, who fancies himself an identifier, an evaluator and developer of them, and I would say he’s damn good at it. Does he want to keep working with 45-year-old guys, 40-year-old guys?" La Canfora continues. "Even the Denver thing, is his next act trying to salvage what’s left of Russell Wilson? Or is it trying to turn Caleb Williams into the next Andrew Luck?"