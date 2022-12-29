ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

La Canfora: A Sean Payton return to Saints is possible, but would it make sense?

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwB3a_0jxsjuuG00

The NFL rumor mill never really sleeps, but it seems to have woken up early in the 2022 season, particularly as it pertains to the New Orleans Saints and former head coach Sean Payton.

While a return to the NFL coaching ranks and a potential trade have been talked about ad nauseam since he stepped away after the 2021 season, the latest rumors swirling have been pointed inward. Might Sean Payton come back to his old stomping grounds? And Might he bring Tom Brady along for the ride?

Audacy NFL Inside Jason La Canfora joined SportsTalk this week to hit on that subject, and says his sources haven't been able to give him a yay or nay on such a deal. More importantly he's got a key question: Is it actually realistic?

"I’m not sure that that is really where Sean Payton is. I’m not sure that’s where Tom Brady is," La Canfora said. "There’s a lot that’s gonna have to play out, and frankly, Mickey Looms is a pretty pragmatic guy. You have this quarterback who’s there forever who’s a first-ballot hall of famer. You have a coach who was a part of that for a long time and hangs on a little bit longer, then he leaves. The idea that Dennis Allen or anybody else was going to necessarily set the world on fire in Year 1, I think you probably need to give that thing more than one season to really know what it is."

Listen to the full interview with Jason La Canfora in the player above. Can't see the embed? Click here .

Another big question on the table is: How patient will Sean be? The Saints, of course, would benefit from a trade that brought in a first-round pick for the upcoming draft. But sitting out another year might be more beneficial to the coach himself. There could be more openings available, and sales of NFL teams could send team and head coach valuations through the roof just in time for a new contract. It'd mean another year of broadcasting, but it's entirely possible.

The other question La Canfora poses is more than fair: Is Payton really onboard with doing the aging, year-to-year QB thing again?

"Think about how long it’s been since Sean Payton, who at his core is a quarterback, who fancies himself an identifier, an evaluator and developer of them, and I would say he’s damn good at it. Does he want to keep working with 45-year-old guys, 40-year-old guys?" La Canfora continues. "Even the Denver thing, is his next act trying to salvage what’s left of Russell Wilson? Or is it trying to turn Caleb Williams into the next Andrew Luck?"

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed

Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints have closely examined what other... The post Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
atozsports.com

Cowboys gain another edge in NFC East race

The Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to win the NFC East. That’s because they need help from two teams that seem somewhat unlikely to provide it against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. After all, in order to shock the NFL and end up as NFC East champions, the Cowboys...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Rams hit NFL low with record 11th loss by defending champion

In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday.With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games."The margin for error was really small," Rams coach Sean McVay said.The margin of defeat definitely was not.And the eighth double-digit loss of this season for the Rams (5-11) underlined the primary reasons why this consistently strong franchise over the previous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals favorites to land ex-Saints coach Sean Payton

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the hottest name on the coaching free agent market, and he’s sure to have his pick of team’s vying for his services. Bookies.com released its odds for which team Payton will ultimately land with, and the Arizona Cardinals are listed as the favorite to win the Payton sweepstakes at +250 odds with an implied probability of 28.6%.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy