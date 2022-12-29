ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

UPDATE: Coroner identified 80-year-old man killed in fiery crash on Route 512

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on Route 512 in Bushkill Township, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Bushkill Township police were dispatched at 5:57 p.m. after an SUV driving southbound on Route 512 hit a guardrail, drove off the road and then caught fire, according to a news release. Emergency responders removed the driver from the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames, but efforts to free passenger Michael A. Delvecchio were unsuccessful.

Delvecchio, of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Northampton County coroner’s office.

An autopsy determined Delvecchio’s death was an accident and was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials did not release the name of the driver.

Route 512 between Route 33 and Bushkill Center Road was closed for hours, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Other first responders included Bushkill Township Fire Company and Ambulance, Bethlehem Township Fire Company, Moore Township Fire Company, Wind Gap Fire Company, Nazareth Ambulance, Slate Belt Regional police, Moore Township police, Upper Nazareth police and the Northampton County coroner’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the police department and coroner’s office. Bushkill police requested that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call (610) 759-9588.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Have you seen this car? Palmer Twp. police say it’s connected to shots fired incident.

Palmer Township police are looking for help from the public to track down a car connected to a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Police say someone fired shots at a home at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police posted a blurry video on the website crimewatchpa.com of a black over burgundy Subaru Forrester driving away from the incident.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Riegelsville woman killed in Northampton County crash

The Northampton County Coroner Friday, identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 33 on Christmas Day as Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville. Gardener was hit while walking on State Route 33 near mile marker 3.6, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek. She was pronounced dead at...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Berks Weekly

Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township

The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
EXETER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning

(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Barnesville Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Barnesville man. Kenneth Kryworuka, 49, is wanted on two active bench warrants, and is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Kryworuka failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-05 on June 7, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend

Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy