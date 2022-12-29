UPDATE: Coroner identified 80-year-old man killed in fiery crash on Route 512

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on Route 512 in Bushkill Township, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Bushkill Township police were dispatched at 5:57 p.m. after an SUV driving southbound on Route 512 hit a guardrail, drove off the road and then caught fire, according to a news release. Emergency responders removed the driver from the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames, but efforts to free passenger Michael A. Delvecchio were unsuccessful.

Delvecchio, of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Northampton County coroner’s office.

An autopsy determined Delvecchio’s death was an accident and was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials did not release the name of the driver.

Route 512 between Route 33 and Bushkill Center Road was closed for hours, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Other first responders included Bushkill Township Fire Company and Ambulance, Bethlehem Township Fire Company, Moore Township Fire Company, Wind Gap Fire Company, Nazareth Ambulance, Slate Belt Regional police, Moore Township police, Upper Nazareth police and the Northampton County coroner’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the police department and coroner’s office. Bushkill police requested that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call (610) 759-9588.