Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
The Daily Memphian
Box score: Grizzlies 118, Kings 108
NBA box score for the Sunday, Jan. 1 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings played at FedExForum in Memphis.
Ja Morant gifts young fan pair of Nike 'Ja 1' shoes after Grizzlies' win over Kings
It's no surprise that Ja Morant's been known to autograph gear for fans before or after games. So Morant started 2023 by making a young fan's day after the Memphis Grizzlies' 118-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday After Morant finished his postgame interview with Bally Sports, he took off his pink Ja 1 Nike shoes, which premiered on Christmas Day, and ran over to the baseline at FedExForum to autograph them to 9-year-old Zander Carr....
Key Points: Tyler Herro Hits Game-Winning Three At the Buzzer To Lift Heat Past Jazz
The Miami Heat hit the road and defeated the Utah Jazz 126-123 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat with 32 points on 11- for-17 shooting from the field. Adebayo hit 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. Adebayo also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. Adebayo spoke on […]
FortyEightMinutes
