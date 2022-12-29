ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box score: Grizzlies 118, Kings 108

NBA box score for the Sunday, Jan. 1 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings played at FedExForum in Memphis.
Ja Morant gifts young fan pair of Nike 'Ja 1' shoes after Grizzlies' win over Kings

It's no surprise that Ja Morant's been known to autograph gear for fans before or after games. So Morant started 2023 by making a young fan's day after the Memphis Grizzlies' 118-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday After Morant finished his postgame interview with Bally Sports, he took off his pink Ja 1 Nike shoes, which premiered on Christmas Day, and ran over to the baseline at FedExForum to autograph them to 9-year-old Zander Carr....
