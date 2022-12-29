ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID

When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

HWY 30 Alum Morgan Wade Playing TF Fairgrounds Jan 6

If you're as excited as the rest of us for Highway 30 Music Fest in June, and you just can't wait to have some live music in your life, the Highway 30 team is brining you a preview with a pop up show on January 6th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
FILER, ID
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue

Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Bring your pets indoors prior to the NYE fireworks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you live in an area where fireworks are present on holidays, you might want to consider bringing your pets inside. Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter Debbie Blackwood says many animals are affected. Dogs, cats and birds can all be frightened by fireworks. Blackwood says it’s a good idea to turn on the television or radio with the volume up during fireworks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Friends of Minidoka accepting donations

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
MINIDOKA, ID
KOOL 96.5

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain

The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley

After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day

It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces

Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

