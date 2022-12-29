Read full article on original website
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
HWY 30 Alum Morgan Wade Playing TF Fairgrounds Jan 6
If you're as excited as the rest of us for Highway 30 Music Fest in June, and you just can't wait to have some live music in your life, the Highway 30 team is brining you a preview with a pop up show on January 6th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
kmvt
Bring your pets indoors prior to the NYE fireworks
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you live in an area where fireworks are present on holidays, you might want to consider bringing your pets inside. Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter Debbie Blackwood says many animals are affected. Dogs, cats and birds can all be frightened by fireworks. Blackwood says it’s a good idea to turn on the television or radio with the volume up during fireworks.
There Is Free Christmas Tree Disposal For Everyone In Twin Falls
If you still have your Christmas tree up, that's fantastic, embrace the Christmas spirit while it lasts. If you are looking for what to do with your Christmas tree now that it isn't in your house anymore, you can get rid of it for free. Free Christmas Tree Removal Twin...
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
kmvt
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
kmvt
St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provide suctioning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues throughout Idaho. St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provides suctioning. Dr. Kenny Bramwell says they brainstormed this a few years ago, after his grandson developed RSV and had the...
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
Country Music Award Winner Represented Twin Falls Shop At Grand Ol Opry
Country artist Lainey Wilson has blown onto the scene full force. She has won award after award and had so many collaborations with other artists. Lainey Wilson has been to the Twin Falls area a few times now. She was caught representing a local small shop while performing at the Grand Ol Opry.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Special Idaho Football Talent Leads Team To National Title Chance
This weekend will mark the biggest weekend in college football. Saturday will feature nonstop action beginning at 10 am our time. The evening will conclude after college football's final four will fight it out to see who competes for the national title. Idaho is known for many things, and with...
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
What Inflated Twin Falls Grocery Items Can You No Longer Afford?
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
