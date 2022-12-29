ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Chamber VP and hospital PR man presents an excellent face for Port Jeff

Stu Vincent, director of public affairs and public relations at Mather Hospital, has also made a name for himself within the Port Jeff business community. As 1st vice president of the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Vincent has emerged as an important local figure and leader. He has been active in chamber events, including overseeing its annual Health & Wellness Fest.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town Board honors Hicksville Chamber leadership

At its December 13th meeting, the Town Board of Oyster Bay honored four members of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s board: current President Charles Razenson, Treasurer Charlie Montana, James Madden, and Harry Single. Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino explained that Hicksville has both the most diverse community on Long Island...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Cergol Won’t Run for Re-Election to Town Board

Joan Cergol, the lone Democrat and only woman on the Huntington Town Board, will not seek re-election next year when her term ends. In a letter to the Huntington Democratic Committee,  Cergol cited numerous accomplishments during her years on the board and in town government. Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Town of Hempstead Mulchfest 2023

Exchange your Christmas tree for a free bag of mulch at the Town of Hempstead Mulchfest. The trade-in takes place at Baldwin Park on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin invites residents to come down to the event...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee

A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion

Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
ISLANDIA, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City

Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
