Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Chamber VP and hospital PR man presents an excellent face for Port Jeff
Stu Vincent, director of public affairs and public relations at Mather Hospital, has also made a name for himself within the Port Jeff business community. As 1st vice president of the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Vincent has emerged as an important local figure and leader. He has been active in chamber events, including overseeing its annual Health & Wellness Fest.
midislandtimes.com
Town Board honors Hicksville Chamber leadership
At its December 13th meeting, the Town Board of Oyster Bay honored four members of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s board: current President Charles Razenson, Treasurer Charlie Montana, James Madden, and Harry Single. Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino explained that Hicksville has both the most diverse community on Long Island...
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'
Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
Cergol Won’t Run for Re-Election to Town Board
Joan Cergol, the lone Democrat and only woman on the Huntington Town Board, will not seek re-election next year when her term ends. In a letter to the Huntington Democratic Committee, Cergol cited numerous accomplishments during her years on the board and in town government. Read More ...
longisland.com
Town of Hempstead Mulchfest 2023
Exchange your Christmas tree for a free bag of mulch at the Town of Hempstead Mulchfest. The trade-in takes place at Baldwin Park on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin invites residents to come down to the event...
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee
A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
Freeport homeowners still dealing with cleanup from flooding brought by storm
Several pipes burst at Angela Okike's Freeport house on Christmas. It caused leaks all over the home.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
longislandbusiness.com
ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City
Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Theresa Whelan, Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court judge, dies at 60
Theresa Whelan, of Wading River, a longtime Suffolk County judge who served for more than 10 years in family court and most recently as the county’s Surrogate’s Court judge, died Monday, Dec. 26, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60. Theresa Whelan always knew she wanted...
Comments / 0