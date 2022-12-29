Read full article on original website
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Celebrates Kaguya's Birthday With New Poster
Kaguya-sama: Love is War capped off a pretty big year for the franchise with its debut feature film released throughout Japan through the holiday season, and now the anime is getting ready for an even bigger 2023 with a special new poster to celebrate New Year's Day and Kaguya Shinomiya's birthday! The end of the third season of the anime came with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new feature film tackling the next major arc of Aka Akasaka's (now complete) manga series, and it's been a big hit with fans who have been able to check it out overseas.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Naruto Rings in 2023 With Special New Art
Naruto is capping off a particularly huge year last year, and now it's getting ready for an even bigger 2023 with some special new art for both the original and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise reached a huge new milestone over the course of 2022 as it kicked off the 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime adaptation's first premiere, and the franchise has been sparking back to life as fans are gearing up for all sorts of new projects as part of the 20th Anniversary. Now it's just a matter of seeing where this year takes the franchise.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Part 1's Finale With Full Ending: Watch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated premiere this Fall, and to celebrate the first part of its new anime series wrapping up its run together with the rest of the ending Fall 2022 anime schedule, the anime has dropped a special video featuring the full ending theme song for the series! The new anime taking on Tite Kubo's final manga arc was the most anticipated return of the year overall, and the first slate of episodes really met that challenge head on according to the fan response to the series so far. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new series to return.
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Major Secret Behind Ichigo's Zangetsu
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now gearing up to return later this Summer with the second cour of its new anime series, but it left things on a pretty huge cliffhanger with the reveal that Ichigo Kurosaki's Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, had actually been keeping a secret from him for all this time. One of the big shake ups in the first part of the new anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was the fact that Ichigo actually had some Quincy powers within his blood. It's made for a questionable path back to recovery, and thus Ichigo needed to learn more about himself before taking on the Sternritter again.
Waffle House's Viral Fight Just Got the Best Anime Makeover
The Internet is a wild place, and you can find some truly unbelievable videos with just a few clicks. When it comes to viral moments, 2022 had tons, and the year ended on a bang courtesy of a truly gifted Waffle House worker. A video capturing one crazy Waffle House spat went viral over the holidays, and now the fight has been given the perfect anime makeover.
Disney Rings in the New Year With Help From My Hero Academia
Yes, the time has come. Today marks the first day of the new year, and it looks like 2023 will be a busy one for Disney. The company has more movies and shows on the horizon than fans surely realize. This includes a number of anime courtesy of Disney+, and the service is now reminding fans as much with help from My Hero Academia.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix
The Way of the Househusband has finally come back for Season 2, and now you can find all of the new episodes now streaming with Netflix! The anime taking on Kousuke Oono's popular manga series made its premiere last year to an admittedly divisive response among fans. But it ended up being such a hit with those that liked it that not only did it return for a second slate of episodes following its initial debut, but a second season was soon confirmed to be in the works. After some waiting, the new year has kicked off with the full release of the new season!
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
X-Men Theme Song Gets Amazing Recreation by Wonder Woman Theme's Epic Cello Player
For an entire generation of Marvel fans, the sequence of notes that make up the X-Men: The Animated Series theme are unparalleled. The opening ditty to the beloved animated series has endured in the decades since its debut, provoking fan tributes of all shapes and sizes. This includes a new orchestral cover of the theme — courtesy of some familiar names in the superhero space. A new video from cellist Tina Guo, known for playing on DC's Wonder Woman theme, and violinist Mia Asano has made its way online, showing the duo covering the X-Men theme on their respective instruments.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Director Teases Its Opening Scene
Avatar may be dominating the big screen right now, but before long, a very different kind of Avatar hopes to take over Hollywood with its launch. Netflix announced some time ago it planned to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series, and filming wrapped on the series last year. With a stacked cast on hand, fans are eager to see Netflix's first footage, but director Michael Goi is keeping the show close to the chest until the time is right. But in a recent feature, the director eased everyone's mind by detailing how Avatar will open when it goes live.
Stalker 2 Gets New Trailer and 2023 Release Date Confirmation
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set to release this month, but the game was officially delayed back in June. The sequel is being created by Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World, and the war in the country forced a delay. The game's development stopped entirely for some time, but has since resumed. GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2 is still set to release in 2023, and has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the game.
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Teaser Released
The Pink Ladies are coming to Paramount+ in 2023. On Sunday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The animated teaser features the creation of the iconic pink jackets the Pink Ladies wear set to upbeat music with the message "new series coming soon" and invites viewers to "witness the rise". An official release date for the series has not been announced, but you can check out the teaser for yourself below.
1923 Recap With Spoilers: The War Has Come Home
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923… The episode "The War Has Come Home" opens with a voice over reminding viewers that there are no weekends on the ranch, and we see the Dutton women taking care of chores when Cara sees the men riding in. Elizabeth, Jack's fiancée, excitedly runs out to greet him. Cara affectionately gives Jacob grief. Elsewhere, Banner returns home as well and is in bad shape, telling his family "the Duttons happened."
