Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.

2 DAYS AGO