ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Says She’s “Grieving” For People “Still Alive” Before Her Parents Head To Jail

By Allisun
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWWhK_0jxsiqTz00

Chrisley Knows Best is/was a “reality” show that followed Todd Chrisley , his wife Julie Chrisley , and their family as they lived a life of luxury. There were Range Rovers, Louis Vuitton bags galore, and obvious trips to the plastic surgeon. With a dash of good ‘ol Christianity thrown in to level things off. But Todd and Julie weren’t livin’ la vida loca, they were livin’ la vida broka. If you were watching close enough, your curiosity might have twitched when the family changed homes approximately 837 times during their show’s run.

There will be no more fancy cars, expensive accessories, or Botox in federal prison. On the bright side, prayer in jail is encouraged! Todd and Julie’s paper empire fell thanks to being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. Side-note, after claiming to be such a big Real Housewives fan, Todd didn’t take many notes on how to avoid getting caught .

Savannah Chrisley is Todd and Julie’s daughter, now the custodial figure for her minor brother and young niece. Sassy, as Savannah is commonly known, also has a podcast where she has been reflecting on her life since her parents’ conviction. During an episode of her Unlocked (maybe she needs to change the name to Locked Up ) podcast, Savannah discussed processing her parents’ inevitable absence and the guilt that comes with it.

People shared the details of Savannah’s discussion with her brother Chase Chrisley and his fiancée. “Dad’s always been my go-to. That’s always been my steady. If I’m having a bad day, he knows. He’s just like, ‘What’s wrong? I know you’re struggling today,’” she explained. It is devastating we are once again watching the children suffer after parents knowingly committed financial crimes .

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New Jersey Alum Joe Giudice Comments On Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentencing In Fraud Trial; Says They Were “Crucified”

Savannah added, “We just have that relationship and we talk about every single thing. That’s where I can go to and just completely fall apart and him help me bring myself back up.” Supportive parents are essential in their kids’ having positive mental health. Too bad when they have to blow it because greed and gluttony are more important .

She continued, “With both mom and dad, I’ve said it’s like grieving the loss of parents that are still alive, which is the hardest thing in the world. I feel like I’ve distanced myself to prepare for what’s coming.” Right. So essentially Savannah has to shut completely down in an effort to compartmentalize her parents being guilty of a crime and headed towards significant prison sentences.

Savannah is also suffering from guilt as she continues to promote her business and attempt to function in society as her parents’ departure looms over head. “The amount of people who will come at me for posting Sassy [her make-up company] stuff. It’s like guys, I have a business I have to run,” she stated. “But personally, I feel like there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events.”

I’m guessing Todd and Julie weren’t thinking about their kids too much when the ALLEGED cutting and pasting of fraudulent financial documents was going on. Savannah also shared she doesn’t feel like she can get married or have children while her parents are incarcerated. Todd gave her this advice. “Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me,’” she said. I’m sure those words will provide comfort as the parents basically languish in a bougie day camp for criminals and she is now responsible for two human beings.

Todd and Julie were sentenced by a federal judge in November following their conviction for fraud and tax evasion. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd received a 12-year sentence. After serving their individual terms, they were both given a 16-month probationary period. The couple will report to jail in January 2023.

TELL US- DO YOU FEEL BAD FOR TODD AND JULIE’S KIDS? DO YOU THINK TODD AND JULIE’S SENTENCES ARE TOO HARSH? DO YOU THINK TODD AND JULIE WILL COME OUT OF JAIL HUMBLE?

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]

The post Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Says She’s “Grieving” For People “Still Alive” Before Her Parents Head To Jail appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 43

AP_001601.e2c7a32612ca40c899ac13cbdc0f94ec.1355
3d ago

She needs to grow up and come to the realization that her parents are thieves .Good grief they can’t even admit to guilt. I have no sympathy for that family.

Reply(2)
28
Michele
3d ago

My dad passed away when I was 14 years old! Savannah needs to put her big girl pants on, and get a grip!! She can still visit her parents, and not just a gravesite!

Reply(2)
16
Sherry Lacefield
3d ago

Savannah, you've got to do what you can to take care of Grayson and Chloe. While you're not their parents and you know that, you are now the person they will rely on, during this difficult period. And you don't owe anybody any explanation whatsoever. You take care of you and those kids and the hell with everyone else.

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
OK! Magazine

Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them

One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Grayson Chrisley Admits Car Accident Before Parents’ Sentencing Was ‘Really Bad’ & Reveals How He’s Doing

Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was hospitalized in mid-November after his Ford F-15 rear-ended another truck. A month afterward, Grayson sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for her Unlocked podcast and let all the Chrisley Knows Best fans know how he was doing. “I’m fine, the trucks not fine, but I am fine,” he said, per Page Six, before adding that the accident “was bad. It was really bad.”
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family's Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him

Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
RadarOnline

Down In The Dumps: Todd Chrisley Could Make 12 Cents An Hour Scrubbing Toilets In Prison

Talk about a dirty job! Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley might be down in the dumps come the new year, with RadarOnline.com discovering the Chrisley Knows Best star could make as little as 12 cents per hour if he's on toilet duty in prison. Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that inmates' hourly rates are broken up into "four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40," with bathroom duty being the low man on the totem pole.Incarceration will already be hard for Chrisley — who was convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax...
PENSACOLA, FL
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy