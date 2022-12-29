Karolina Wegenast, 98, of Edgeley, ND, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Manor St. Joseph, Edgeley. Karolina Welder was born May 18, 1924 in Napoleon, ND, to Valentine and Clara (Glatt) Welder. The family moved to Edgeley, ND in 1934. After high school she completed a business course at Matchie Business College and used what she learned to work for Bridgeman Russell Creamery in Jamestown and later for the Edgeley Community Creamery.

EDGELEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO