Karolina Wegenast
Karolina Wegenast, 98, of Edgeley, ND, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Manor St. Joseph, Edgeley. Karolina Welder was born May 18, 1924 in Napoleon, ND, to Valentine and Clara (Glatt) Welder. The family moved to Edgeley, ND in 1934. After high school she completed a business course at Matchie Business College and used what she learned to work for Bridgeman Russell Creamery in Jamestown and later for the Edgeley Community Creamery.
Lu Traiser
Lu Traiser, 90, passed away peacefully at Ave Maria Village on December 28, 2022. Born in McClusky, ND, the daughter of Freida (Reile) and Harold Ostrom, she grew up in the North Dakota towns of McClusky, Skogmo, and Drake. Lu graduated from Drake High School and earned a teaching degree at Jamestown College. She later taught school in Buchanan and Spiritwood, ND.
Hi-Liners Challenge, Fall to, Fargo South
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A fight to erase big leads put the Hi-Liners within 10 with the ball late in the second half. But a conversion to put real doubt in the game proved elusive down the stretch. Bruin leading scorer James Hamilton scored 16 of his game-high 19 in...
Explosive Fourth Quarter Powers Jimmies to Win over Vikings
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Three quarters of tight basketball was blown apart by an epic explosion for the Jimmie women Friday night in Valley City. Kia Tower hit two quick threes to start the fourth, on her way to a 24-point night, and sparking a 20-3 Jimmie run that spanned 7:35 of the fourth quarter, as the University of Jamestown turned away Valley City State 75-54.
