Red Bank, NJ

Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say

OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
OCEANPORT, NJ
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey man arrested and charged after firing several shots in the air

A Beachwood man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in the borough for firing several shots in a residential neighborhood. Police said that they received a call around 2:51 pm on Monday afternoon of shots being fired along the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue and located the evidence of shell casings along the road upon arriving at the scene of the crime.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job

BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision. The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing...
BAYONNE, NJ
Barbara Walters Dies At The Age of 93

Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

